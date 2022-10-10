Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Gandalf (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' hasn't revealed the identity of The Stranger, but there's reason to think he is a younger version of Gandalf.
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7
'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 sets the stage for big things to come, and it also features a few noteworthy 'Lord of the Rings' Easter Eggs.
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate
Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon teases Sauron for episode 8 as fans ponder Celeborn’s fate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along. But that’s...
The Rings of Power showrunners discuss the birth of an iconic Lord of the Rings location
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power offers a surprise look at the origins of a famous location
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Polygon
Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?
Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Physical’ Season 3: Zooey Deschanel Cast in Apple TV+ Dark Comedy
Zooey Deschanel has been cast in Physical Season 3 at Apple TV+, joining Rose Byrne in the dark comedy series. The New Girl alum will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning Fitness Industry in the new season. A Physical Season 3’s release date has yet to be announced.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring On-Set Drama in the Works at Discovery+ & ID
From 2009 until 2015, Glee was a television phenomenon, airing over 100 episodes on Fox dealing with sexuality, race, teen pregnancy, family issues, and all sorts of social issues. And behind the scenes, it was just as dramatic, which is something Discovery+ and ID are exploring in their upcoming three-part docuseries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Colin Farrell Details the Opening Scene of HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ Series (VIDEO)
While promoting his new movie Banshees of Inisherin this week, Colin Farrell managed to spill some details about the highly anticipated The Penguin series for HBO Max. The straight-to-series order will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, who was introduced in the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman. For now, The Penguin is a working title and is subject to change as the creative process gets underway.
‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date
“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans will be furious if a major mystery isn’t answered in the finale
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has had fans on the edge of their seats over the one mystery above all: Who or where in Middle-earth is Sauron? With the season finale on the way, audiences will riot if they don’t get to see the character before the credits roll.
Collider
'Andor' Is Doing the Origin Story Better Than 'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor, The Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon.In the modern media landscape, streaming services live and die based on the properties at their disposal. This fall, we’re seeing three of the most powerful streaming platforms competing against each other with HBO’s House of the Dragon, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Disney+’s Andor. All three shows are prequels with a very clear ending to their narrative arcs.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Tell-All: Author Jessica Radloff Talks the Book’s Juiciest Bits
Entertainment journalist Jessica Radloff sat down with the creators, producers, and cast of The Big Bang Theory just in time for the show’s 15th anniversary to produce a book that’s a must for all Big Bang fans. People may think they know things about the hit show —...
The Three Witches in 'Rings of Power' Are Quite Suspicious — Are They Linked to Sauron?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 5-7 on Prime Video. A sudden appearance of three witches in a story can symbolize the presence of powerful, magical allies for the story's heroes — or hearken the onset of a new layer of conflict. Based on the actions of the three witches that were introduced in The Rings of Power Episode 5, we're going with the latter for these mysterious mages.
Comments / 0