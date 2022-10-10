ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolfeboro, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Springfield, NH
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Ne Springfield#Linus Realestate#Lake House#Buccaneers#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Duston Leddy Real Estate
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Seacoast Current

13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
MARSHFIELD, MA
Joel Eisenberg

Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country

USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
torquenews.com

Top 10 States Where Flood Damaged Vehicles Wind Up for Resale

According to a recent warning from Carfax, they found that flood damaged vehicles are often resold in these top 10 states, with many of vehicles being transported far from known flood regions where used car shoppers are more aware of flood damaged car scams. Used Car Buyers Beware Warning from...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts is home to 1 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today

New England has three of the best apple orchards in America and Massachusetts is home to one of them, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best apple orchards on Friday as part of its 2022 “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards”, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked 6th, Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked 9th, and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked 10th.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy