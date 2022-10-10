Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
Fox 19
Warren County Career Center dismisses students early due to threat
WARREN COUNTY, Oh. (WXIX) - Students at Warren County Career Center were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made on the school’s main campus, a spokesperson said. WCCC officials immediately notified law enforcement after they learned of the threat and had all students shelter in place, spokesperson Melissa Boggs wrote in a statement.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Location change for Blanchester Schools meeting
The Blanchester Board of Education regular meeting for Monday, October 17 is being moved to the Westboro Methodist Church, at 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland.
Fox 19
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College shelves Master of Science in Athletic Training program
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is voluntarily withdrawing the accreditation of its Master of Science in Athletic Training program, which formally started classes a year ago. A perfect storm of challenging factors involving the new program — including low enrollment and lack of a program director — led WC’s Board...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Greene Room opening to public
XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week. The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.
Fox 19
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School. Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”. He went on to...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Food for All Mobile Pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio partner with the local community at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. All families in need from the county are welcome. Picture ID required for registration and, once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.
1017thepoint.com
CLOSE CALL FOR EATON STUDENTS ON SCHOOL BUS
(Eaton, OH) -- Students riding on an Eaton Community Schools bus last week had a close call after a window was shattered by an unknown projectile while several students were onboard. The incident happened last Tuesday on US 127 north of Eaton just before 4 pm and initially it was thought that the window was hit by a stray bullet.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Fox 19
Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student. School officials made the police department aware of allegations to the effect that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.
wnewsj.com
Refreshed gateway to the county
For decades, crossing into Clinton County from Greene County on US 68 meant being greeted by a junkyard and dilapidated structures that created a huge eyesore leaving much to be desired for many first-time impressions of Clinton County. Today, due to the work of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporations...
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis presents grants to nonprofits
WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington received a grant from the Ohio Kiwanis Foundation in the spring to fund supplemental programming and supplies to Harvest of Gold and Clinton County Youth Council. Harvest of Gold was able to buy a new printer and educational supplies to help with...
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
wnewsj.com
Volunteers adding edible landscaping, beauty at Sugartree Ministries Center
WILMINGTON — Fruit trees and herbs have been planted in front of the Sugartree Ministries building on Main Street as part of a permaculture project that will offer edible landscaping and beauty. Wilmington College students and community members volunteered to assist project organizer Cassi DeHart Carter plant peach, apple...
Times Gazette
Miss Fall Festival
Eleven girls — Mackenzie Crum, Madisyn Hollen, Lydia Kenz, Faith McDaniel, Jerrica McKnight, Rachelle Priest, Sophi Stauffer, Savannah Switzer, Reagan Truitt, Lily Weaver and Amya Wingfield — will vie for the title of Miss Fall Festival of Leaves when the annual pageant kicks off the Fall Festival of Leaves in Bainbridge on Thursday, Oct. 13.
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Farm Bureau earns recognition
COLUMBUS – The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties — including Clinton County and 13 others in Ohio — receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm...
wnewsj.com
Smoke testing scheduled for Northwest Wilmington, to begin Monday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington and PRIME AE Group, Inc. have retained Burgess & Niple, Inc. to perform smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in northwest Wilmington beginning Monday, October 17. These tests will help determine the need for future improvements. It will be necessary for Burgess...
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
lovelandmagazine.com
A “Women’s Wave” happened Sunday in Loveland
Loveland, Ohio – Adults and children from across the tri-state gathered in Nisbet Park along the Little Miami River in Historic Downtown on a sunny and warm Fall Sunday afternoon to be part of a “Women’s Wave” of activists out to change the course of voting patterns in our community. After speeches, they walked for an hour throughout our business district and along the Loveland Bike Trail engaging locals and tourists with the refrain of the sentiments they were so adamant about. It was a demonstration for human rights and as odd as that sounded throughout the streets of this quaint community nicknamed, “The Sweetheart of Ohio” it happened. “Human Rights” that have been taken away from themselves, their children, and those they love. The political agenda on most minds was the U.S. Supreme Court overthrowing Roe v Wade and a woman’s right to have an abortion, reproductive rights such as birth control, and how that decision led to even more extreme legislation and proposals from some elected officials at the Ohio Statehouse, and in D.C.
