WOLF
Man accused of videotaping, recording PSP conversation with juvenile victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man after they say he videotaped a police conversation with a juvenile victim while discussing sensitive information related to a case. According to PSP, troopers were working on an active investigation involving a juvenile victim on Saturday. While conducting the...
WOLF
Undercover sting leads to drug arrest in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO., (WOLF) — A man is behind bars in Columbia County following an unde4rcover scheme that resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia. According to Bloomsburg Police, on Monday around 9:45 PM, officers of the Bloomsburg Police Department, Scott Township Police Department, along with...
WOLF
Ex-employee accused of stealing $5K from Pottsville convenience store
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A woman from Pottsville is facing theft charges after police say she admitted to stealing over $5,000 from a convenience store she used to work at. According to Skook News, on October 4th, police began an investigation into a theft from the 7-Eleven...
WOLF
'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
WOLF
Patchwork on I-81 South causes delays near Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A lane restriction on I-81 South has caused traffic disruptions near Scranton. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction has been set in place Wednesday as crews patch and cut sections of the interstate. Traffic is stop-and-go, according to 511PA, between .4 miles north...
WOLF
Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare has sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in Allentown responded Tuesday morning to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
WOLF
Woman sent to hospital after rear-ending tractor-trailer
VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital on Friday after rear-ending a tractor-trailer. According to State Police, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, of Danville, was driving on State Route 54 in Valley Township when she rear-ended a loaded tractor-trailer around 6:40 AM. The tractor-trailer was...
WOLF
Pocono Regional Police investigating a former police chief for indecent assault
POCONOS, MONROE CO. — The Pocono Regional police chief, Chris Wagner, confirmed that the department is investigating an allegation of indecent assault against Manor Township's former police chief, Todd Graeff. According to the Manor Township Manager Ryan Strohecker, Graeff was terminated from the Manor Township Police Department on October...
WOLF
PSP investigate after man's body is found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating after finding a man's body in an abandoned Montour County hotel. On October 7th around 6:30 PM, PSP say they discovered the body of 47-year-old George W. Sholley III of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel on Sheraton Road in Valley Township.
WOLF
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
WOLF
Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
WOLF
Additional criminal charges filed against man accused of driving into crowd at fundraiser
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Additional criminal charges were approved and filed against a man accused of driving through a crowd at a Berwick fundraiser, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returning home and beating his mother to death. State Police say 24-year-old Adrian...
WOLF
Dunmore Police seek to identify two people involved in Tuesday night incident
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — Dunmore Police are looking to identify two people they say were involved in an incident at a convenience store on Tuesday. According to police, the two pictured individuals were involved in an incident at Joe's Kwik Mart on N. Blakely St. on Tuesday night.
WOLF
Three problems continue to plague the mail-in ballot process
York, PA — As Election Day draws near, three major concerns still surround mail-in ballots and the counting process. In some cases, the procedures are different depending on where the voter lives. “It certainly makes life complicated. We are going to make sure that we are set up for...
WOLF
Middle school student accused of bringing a gun to school
MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER CO. — A Midd-West middle school student has been accused of bringing a gun to school this morning in Snyder County. According to the district, officials were able to locate the gun before the start of classes. A notice posted on the district’s website said the student...
WOLF
An increase in animal drop off and abandonment, one shelter is at full capacity
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — Pine Grove Shelter is seeing an increase in animal drop offs - several animals have been abandoned and dropped off as strays by their owners. The shelter is currently at max capacity, while they say they don’t want to say no, they only...
WOLF
'No means yes sometimes,' says man accused of raping teen inside hotel room
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man is facing rape charges after a teenage victim came forward with allegations against him. According to Shamokin Dam Police, officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites around 11:20 AM on Monday to investigate the alleged rape of an 18-year-old female employee at the hotel.
WOLF
New Viking themed business in Stroudsburg offering a beverage that dates back 8,000 years
Stroudsburg, Monroe County (WOLF). — Stonehaüs Meadery offers a unique atmosphere that resembles the Viking era. They also offer a beverage that dates back 8,000 years. The veteran-owned, family operated business opened last month in Stroudsburg. This is the first meadery in Stroudsburg, and Owner Steve Leibig says...
WOLF
Debate for 109th district open seat turns into Q and A when only one candidate shows up
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — With the primary elections less than a month away, students at Bloomsburg University organized a debate for the candidates vying for a seat in state house’s 109th district. The current position is filled by Republican David Millard who is not seeking reelection. The...
WOLF
Piglets left for dead at live animal auction taken in by Indraloka Animal Sanctuary
DALTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two tiny piglets born at a live animal auction near Lancaster — and left for dead in a pile of garbage after their mother was dragged off to slaughter — are now part of the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary thanks to the generosity and support of the NEPA community.
