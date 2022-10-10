ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

WOLF

Undercover sting leads to drug arrest in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO., (WOLF) — A man is behind bars in Columbia County following an unde4rcover scheme that resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia. According to Bloomsburg Police, on Monday around 9:45 PM, officers of the Bloomsburg Police Department, Scott Township Police Department, along with...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
STEELTON, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
WOLF

Patchwork on I-81 South causes delays near Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A lane restriction on I-81 South has caused traffic disruptions near Scranton. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction has been set in place Wednesday as crews patch and cut sections of the interstate. Traffic is stop-and-go, according to 511PA, between .4 miles north...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Woman sent to hospital after rear-ending tractor-trailer

VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital on Friday after rear-ending a tractor-trailer. According to State Police, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, of Danville, was driving on State Route 54 in Valley Township when she rear-ended a loaded tractor-trailer around 6:40 AM. The tractor-trailer was...
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate after man's body is found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating after finding a man's body in an abandoned Montour County hotel. On October 7th around 6:30 PM, PSP say they discovered the body of 47-year-old George W. Sholley III of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel on Sheraton Road in Valley Township.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Bullet shot through window at elementary school

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three problems continue to plague the mail-in ballot process

York, PA — As Election Day draws near, three major concerns still surround mail-in ballots and the counting process. In some cases, the procedures are different depending on where the voter lives. “It certainly makes life complicated. We are going to make sure that we are set up for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Middle school student accused of bringing a gun to school

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER CO. — A Midd-West middle school student has been accused of bringing a gun to school this morning in Snyder County. According to the district, officials were able to locate the gun before the start of classes. A notice posted on the district’s website said the student...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

