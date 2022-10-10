Read full article on original website
Boy who’s spent entire life in Chicago hospitals discharged Tuesday
CHICAGO — A boy born with a rare genetic disease left a South Side hospital Tuesday after spending his entire life under care. Francesco Bruno is affected by skeletal dysplasia — which impacts the ribs and does not allow his lungs to properly grow. He’s undergone numerous surgeries to expand his chest while surviving and […]
Midday Fix: Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations about Race and Racism
Book Cellar (4736 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago (773) 293-2665) Unabridged (3251 N. Broadway, Chicago (773) 883-9119) Anderson’s Bookshop (123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL (630) 355-2665)
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
Empowering local children through lessons learned in the kitchen
Michelin-starred restaurant Esme recently debuted their collaboration with Kitchen Possible – a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids in underserved Chicago neighborhoods through lessons learned in the kitchen. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of the program recipes is Executive Chef Jenner Tomaska. 2200 N....
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Chicago's Top Doctor Says ‘All Signs Point to' Bad Flu Season Ahead. Here's What to Know
Chicago’s top doctor expressed worries about a rough flu season for the city, saying that “all signs are pointing” to dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations related to the influenza virus. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that data from Australia...
wgnradio.com
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
We Amplify Chicago Voices Fundraiser
The Chicago Independent Media Alliance seeks to heighten the visibility of local media outlets and amplify Chicago voices. Joining us now with details on a current fundraiser is Isaac Lewis Jr. and Yazmin Dominguez. We Amplify Chicago Voices Fundraiser. Now – October 17th. North Lawndale Community News: nlcn.org/cms.
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
Deaths Linked to Neglect, Error Raise Concerns About Quality of Care at This Safety Net Hospital
Roseland Community Hospital promises the “best quality care” for Chicago’s South Side, but a whistleblower complaint and a rash of fatalities, lawsuits and negative federal inspection reports suggest the situation had become dire during COVID-19.
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
'I was being double billed': Driver gets mysterious charges after using Chicago Tollway, until CBS 2 got involved
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he thought he was getting overbilled by the privately owned Chicago Skyway.Turns out he was right.He discovered a glitch that led to nearly 100,000 instances of overbilling. CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and got the skyway to own up to its mistake.The Chicago Skyway may be pricey, but for Richard Carillo's family it's worth it. "I have peace of mind that my wife not going somewhere where there's a lot of traffic or shooting that we're seeing a lot now," Carillo said.Something else he's seeing? For I-Pass...
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
