ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23

Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

How To Make Pastelon: Caribbean-Style Lasagna

We’re continuing our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month – this time with an authentic Puerto Rican recipe. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a Caribbean-style lasagna is Executive Chef Yari Vargas from Casa Yari. 3268 W. Fullerton Avenue. Instagram @CasaYari.
RECIPES
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy