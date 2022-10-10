Read full article on original website
Related
122 Mom Jokes That Are Way Funnier Than Dad Jokes
"My husband bought harmonicas for our kids, and now I need to find a new family."
‘Tricking Power into Performing Acts of Love’
‘Tricking Power Into Performing Acts Of Love’ is Shepherd Siegel’s latest book detailing how tricksters through history have changed the world. Shepherd joins us now to tell us all about it.
macaronikid.com
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
How To Make Pastelon: Caribbean-Style Lasagna
We’re continuing our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month – this time with an authentic Puerto Rican recipe. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a Caribbean-style lasagna is Executive Chef Yari Vargas from Casa Yari. 3268 W. Fullerton Avenue. Instagram @CasaYari.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0