Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
WILX-TV
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recreational marijuana industry was like the wild west at first, but now it’s settling down into modern American capitalism. Competition is supposed to be good for customers and the marijuana industry in Michigan is proof. The average ounce of weed costs a little more than $100. But last year, it was twice as much according to the state regulatory agency. And with the price of cannabis so low, businesses are feeling the impact.
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who...
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
WILX-TV
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing real estate developer was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. 61-year-old Scott Chappelle of Okemos and East Lansing was sentenced to 38 months in prison after preventing the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes from him and his businesses for over a decade. Officials said that all this took place while Chappelle funded a lavish lifestyle that included multiple houses, a yacht, and plastic surgery.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
WGAL
Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud
A letter from the Internal Revenue Service is causing anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
Here’s Why Kentucky, Illinios and Indiana Drivers Should Never Ever Veer for Deer
Whether it's for work or traveling to spend time with family, I spend quite a bit of time on the road driving long distances. I'm always so afraid that I will hit a deer. Over the course of my driving years, I've had some close calls, near misses, and head-on collisions with dear.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
