“Just Drive” event offers GA teen drivers safety tips
ATLANTA – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners join together for the “Just Drive” event for teens. JUST DRIVE- Georgia drivers aged 15-20, in 2020, had 206 fatalities compared to 169 in 2019. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners, this event will target teens ages 14-16 and their parents/guardians. The objective is to help both groups avoid crashes and fatalities on the roadway by learning how to drive more safely.
GA Consumer Protection Division obtains recoveries
ATLANTA – Georgia’s Consumer Protection Division has obtained recoveries over $178 million from dishonest business practices in FY 2022. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division helped more than 206,000 consumers and obtained civil recoveries totaling over $178 million for Georgians and the state between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022 (FY 2022).
HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter has first mission
Photo: U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing load an HH-60W Jolly Green II onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 19, 2022. This is the first deployment for the HH-60W and it offers a range of improved capabilities over its predecessor including improved range and survivability. Moody Airmen set out on the first-ever operational deployment of the HH-60W to provide rescue services in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
