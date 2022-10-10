Read full article on original website
Oxford Leader
Having fun raising funds at Clear Lake
Nothing like not having to be in class and be able to get some fresh, crisp fall air. That’s what students at Clear Lake Elementary enjoyed on Sept. 30. The students annual “fundrun” helps the school raise fund for things like school equipment, classroom supplies, field trips, celebrations and assemblies. Each class is a team and they compete to raise the most funds. The schools goal this year was to raise $20,000. As of last Friday, students had raised over $24,200. Pictured here is kindergartener Jace Maskill crawling through bales of hay. More photos of the fun inside! Photo by Missy Zellen. We asked for photos and received more than we could publish. Below are more of your entries. Thank you! — Don Rush.
Dial study club homecoming parade 2022
A few of our favorite photos from last night’s homecoming parade! Sulphur Springs faces Liberty-Eylau on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for homecoming. The wildcats are 3-1.
Educational fun activities 2022 at Cooper Lake State Park
Cooper Lake State Park hosted “Friday Night Frog Talks” on September 30 to teach kids how to identify frogs by their calls. We love all the fun classes they provide!
Haven Ashwood is the prince’s Companion Protector, after he found and saved her from the slave trade when she was nine years old. The two finished growing up together, her developing into a fierce protector, while Bell, the prince, continues to educate himself in the castle library. Not one to pick up a sword and practice defense, as a future king should, Bell would rather study and learn than play at learning war. Being stuck behind the castle walls in a world that has been cursed, is not Haven’s choice. She enjoys the prince’s company and takes her task seriously, since it was hard fought to achieve her position within the castle.
Shoulder to the Wheel by Dr. Juan Harrison
Everything’s harder. The malaise covering our country threatens to bring life to a crawl. Having to deal with a pandemic for the last couple of years got us prepared for frequent shortages and limited services. A roaring economy in our rearview mirror doesn’t help to remind us how good our quality of life once was.
