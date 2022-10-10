Read full article on original website
Related
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Private renters stuck in dangerous homes 'failed' by councils
Tenants who complain of dangerous or potentially deadly faults in privately rented homes are being let down by councils, a BBC investigation suggests. When landlords fail to fix hazards - including serious faults that pose an immediate risk to health - councils in England have a legal duty to act.
Scottish ministers refuse to confirm if King asked for rent freeze bill changes
Scottish Lib Dems had called on ministers to disclose if King used crown consent to seek changes to law
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trans comedian Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central and says she plans to take ‘the fight to the Tories’
The transgender comedian Eddie Izzard has officially launched her campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central. The long-time Labour party donor and campaigner announced that she had joined the race for selection after the current MP Paul Bloomfield said he would be standing down. If elected, Eddie Izzard...
BBC
'It is great here in Scotland but our soul is at home in Ukraine'
Scotland has given a home to more than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their homeland. What are their experiences of life in a new country?. Maryna Naumenko, 32, moved to Glasgow with her mother, Liudmyla, and her 17-month-old daughter. She used to work in the Ukrainian parliament and...
BBC
Plans to ban no-fault evictions could be scrapped
Long-promised plans to stop landlords in England evicting tenants without giving a reason could be scrapped. A ban on no-fault evictions was due to become law next year after being promised by Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. But the government now says "no decisions have been made" about...
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
Leading doctors have warned that the NHS is “in danger of complete collapse” after a poll revealed that more than two in five of the most senior hospital medics are planning to leave the NHS in the next year.The British Medical Association (BMA) said the NHS is “at breaking point” and called for immediate Government action.It comes after a poll found that 44% of hospital consultants in England plan to leave, or take a break from working in the NHS, over the next year.The NHS is at breaking point and unless the Government acts it will collapse completelyDr Vishal SharmaAmong...
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
Comments / 0