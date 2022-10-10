Leading doctors have warned that the NHS is “in danger of complete collapse” after a poll revealed that more than two in five of the most senior hospital medics are planning to leave the NHS in the next year.The British Medical Association (BMA) said the NHS is “at breaking point” and called for immediate Government action.It comes after a poll found that 44% of hospital consultants in England plan to leave, or take a break from working in the NHS, over the next year.The NHS is at breaking point and unless the Government acts it will collapse completelyDr Vishal SharmaAmong...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO