ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snp#Linus K12#Primary School#Conference Hall#Bbc Radio Scotland
BBC

Private renters stuck in dangerous homes 'failed' by councils

Tenants who complain of dangerous or potentially deadly faults in privately rented homes are being let down by councils, a BBC investigation suggests. When landlords fail to fix hazards - including serious faults that pose an immediate risk to health - councils in England have a legal duty to act.
HEALTH
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL
BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Trans comedian Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central and says she plans to take ‘the fight to the Tories’

The transgender comedian Eddie Izzard has officially launched her campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central. The long-time Labour party donor and campaigner announced that she had joined the race for selection after the current MP Paul Bloomfield said he would be standing down. If elected, Eddie Izzard...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'It is great here in Scotland but our soul is at home in Ukraine'

Scotland has given a home to more than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their homeland. What are their experiences of life in a new country?. Maryna Naumenko, 32, moved to Glasgow with her mother, Liudmyla, and her 17-month-old daughter. She used to work in the Ukrainian parliament and...
POLITICS
BBC

Plans to ban no-fault evictions could be scrapped

Long-promised plans to stop landlords in England evicting tenants without giving a reason could be scrapped. A ban on no-fault evictions was due to become law next year after being promised by Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. But the government now says "no decisions have been made" about...
HOMELESS
The Independent

NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA

Leading doctors have warned that the NHS is “in danger of complete collapse” after a poll revealed that more than two in five of the most senior hospital medics are planning to leave the NHS in the next year.The British Medical Association (BMA) said the NHS is “at breaking point” and called for immediate Government action.It comes after a poll found that 44% of hospital consultants in England plan to leave, or take a break from working in the NHS, over the next year.The NHS is at breaking point and unless the Government acts it will collapse completelyDr Vishal SharmaAmong...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says

There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy