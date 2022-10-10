The chairman of the education committee said issues which saw thousands of BTec pupils not receive their grades on results day left them “feeling like second class citizens.”Robert Halfon, the chairman of the cross-party select committee, criticised exam boards OCR and Pearson after thousands of pupils did not receive their results on August 18, describing the process as “shambolic.”He told the committee 7,000 students did not receive their Pearson level two BTec grades on results day 2022 and 3,300 level three BTec results were not received.A further 3,200 students were affected by the delayed level three results from Cambridge Technical...

