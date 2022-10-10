ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea

A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
ECONOMY
BBC

Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told

A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help

A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofsted#Uk#Guernsey Les Voies School#Bbc Guernsey
The Independent

BTec results delay ‘left pupils feeling like second-class citizens’, MP suggests

The chairman of the education committee said issues which saw thousands of BTec pupils not receive their grades on results day left them “feeling like second class citizens.”Robert Halfon, the chairman of the cross-party select committee, criticised exam boards OCR and Pearson after thousands of pupils did not receive their results on August 18, describing the process as “shambolic.”He told the committee 7,000 students did not receive their Pearson level two BTec grades on results day 2022 and 3,300 level three BTec results were not received.A further 3,200 students were affected by the delayed level three results from Cambridge Technical...
EDUCATION
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Tab

University of Warwick ranks 11th in the UK according to The Times World University rankings

University of Warwick has ranked as the 11th best university in the UK in The Times World University Ranking 2023 released today. It also revealed that the University of Warwick had ranked 104th globally out of 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. The Times World University Ranking ranks 163 universities in the UK, out of which Warwick ranked 11th.
COLLEGES
BBC

Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet

A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Great British Railways: Fears planned rail body could be axed

A rail group has spoken of its fears that plans to restructure the operation of Britain's railways could be axed. The Rail Forum, a national industry body based in Derby, said it feared government plans to overhaul the system with a new body, named Great British Railways (GBR) might not go ahead.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover

Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
U.K.
The Tab

Lancaster is the 15th best uni in the UK, according to world rankings

Lancaster University has placed 122nd in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, a yearly league table that was released today. This places it as the 15th-best university in the United Kingdom. The university received an overall score of 60.8, which is calculated using “13 carefully calibrated performance indicators...
EDUCATION
BBC

Broadstairs: Family paid £235,000 after failings in GP's care

The family of a woman who lost her sight after failings by her GP, which they claim led to her death, have received a damages payment. Joan Foulis, 82, from Broadstairs, Kent, died after a fall in her care home in 2020. Her family claim the death could have been...
U.K.
BBC

East-West Rail link: Oxford-Cambridge proposals shown to public

Residents have met East-West Rail representatives at an event regarding the £5bn project to link Oxford and Cambridge. The drop-in session was held at Haslingfield Methodist Church in south Cambridgeshire, as the village could be affected by the new railway. The East-West Rail Company said the rail link would...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils back to class in caravan park

Pupils of a primary school that was burned down are to set to return to learning at a nearby caravan park. Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out. Pembrokeshire council confirmed nobody was harmed in the blaze, but it...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy