Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea
A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
BBC
Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told
A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Windsar Care Ltd: Residents ignored by staff at inadequate Slough homes
Homes owned by the same care firm where inspectors were forced to intervene to help residents after staff were absent have been rated inadequate. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Salt Hill Care Centre and Windsor Care Centre, both in Slough, in August and September. They are run by Windsar...
Four out of five pupils in England say progress suffered due to Covid
State school pupils twice as likely to feel they have fallen behind than peers in private schools, landmark study finds
BTec results delay ‘left pupils feeling like second-class citizens’, MP suggests
The chairman of the education committee said issues which saw thousands of BTec pupils not receive their grades on results day left them “feeling like second class citizens.”Robert Halfon, the chairman of the cross-party select committee, criticised exam boards OCR and Pearson after thousands of pupils did not receive their results on August 18, describing the process as “shambolic.”He told the committee 7,000 students did not receive their Pearson level two BTec grades on results day 2022 and 3,300 level three BTec results were not received.A further 3,200 students were affected by the delayed level three results from Cambridge Technical...
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge approves unlawful placement for girl, 13, at risk of suicide
A 13-year-old girl at risk of suicide and in the care of Manchester city council has languished in hospital for more than three months due to a lack of suitable placements anywhere in the country. In a family court hearing which a high court judge unusually directed should be held...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
The Tab
University of Warwick ranks 11th in the UK according to The Times World University rankings
University of Warwick has ranked as the 11th best university in the UK in The Times World University Ranking 2023 released today. It also revealed that the University of Warwick had ranked 104th globally out of 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. The Times World University Ranking ranks 163 universities in the UK, out of which Warwick ranked 11th.
The Tab
Cardiff University ranked as the best university in Wales in latest global university rankings
The Times and the Sunday Times Good University Guide recently released their global university rankings. Whilst most Welsh universities dropped down places from last year’s rank, Cardiff University has maintained its position as the top in Wales. It was not only ranked as the best university in Wales, but...
BBC
Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet
A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
BBC
Great British Railways: Fears planned rail body could be axed
A rail group has spoken of its fears that plans to restructure the operation of Britain's railways could be axed. The Rail Forum, a national industry body based in Derby, said it feared government plans to overhaul the system with a new body, named Great British Railways (GBR) might not go ahead.
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
The Tab
Lancaster is the 15th best uni in the UK, according to world rankings
Lancaster University has placed 122nd in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, a yearly league table that was released today. This places it as the 15th-best university in the United Kingdom. The university received an overall score of 60.8, which is calculated using “13 carefully calibrated performance indicators...
BBC
Broadstairs: Family paid £235,000 after failings in GP's care
The family of a woman who lost her sight after failings by her GP, which they claim led to her death, have received a damages payment. Joan Foulis, 82, from Broadstairs, Kent, died after a fall in her care home in 2020. Her family claim the death could have been...
The Tab
University of East Anglia plummets down uni league tables in World Uni Ranking
University of East Anglia has plummeted down the league tables in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking, released today, going from 182 in the world last year for 2022, compared to this year’s 2023 results which sees the uni in the group of 201-250th. The World University Rankings...
BBC
East-West Rail link: Oxford-Cambridge proposals shown to public
Residents have met East-West Rail representatives at an event regarding the £5bn project to link Oxford and Cambridge. The drop-in session was held at Haslingfield Methodist Church in south Cambridgeshire, as the village could be affected by the new railway. The East-West Rail Company said the rail link would...
BBC
Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils back to class in caravan park
Pupils of a primary school that was burned down are to set to return to learning at a nearby caravan park. Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out. Pembrokeshire council confirmed nobody was harmed in the blaze, but it...
Comments / 0