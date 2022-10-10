ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429OHi_0iTOGQGU00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with . It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless , really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.

If you're looking for your next go-to sandwich place, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best sandwich shop in every state, including delis, quirky restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall eateries.

According to writers, Washington's most popular sandwich shop is HoneyHole ! This longtime joint has over 16 sandwiches and burgers on its menu, and sides include fries, chips, potato salad, hummus, coleslaw, and much more.

"This Capitol Hill spot has been serving sandwiches from lunch through to dinner since 1999 – and its popularity shows no sign of waning," writers say. "Take a bite out of Chaka's Favorite: a demi baguette filled with turkey, dill havarti, peppers, and ranch dressing made in-house. Gluten-free bread is available, and there's an ample range of vegan and veggie options brimming with seasonal produce, too."

HoneyHole has two locations in Seattle: 703 E Pike St. in Capitol Hill, and 1305 East Jefferson St. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Check out LoveFood 's full list of amazing sandwich shops .

Comments / 7

Mark Walker
2d ago

maybe the honeyhole has a danm good sandwich but the place is located Washington state I'm next to the district of Columbia , that's kind of far to travel for lunch or late dinner.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

What's your favorite comfort food? Would you rather have a pizza or a burger? If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Washington that are highly known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really nice burgers should taste like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
restaurantdive.com

Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant

Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Ranch Dressing#Food Drink#Best Sandwich Shop#Getty Images Sandwiches#Honeyhole
iheart.com

Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
WASHINGTON, DC
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on Isaac’s Poultry Market (Former Pizza Hut Location on Darnestown Rd and Quince Orchard Rd)

Coming soon signage is up at Isaac’s Poultry Market at 12167 Darnestown Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Pizza Hut. The restaurant is being opened by Rob Gresham, a lifelong MoCo resident and the former Director of Operations at CAVA. The restaurant will feature American roasted chicken, wings, sandwiches, and salads. Issac’s is currently targeting a February opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejointblog.com

Weed In DC In 2022: How To Buy It Safely

Washington, DC, has experienced a boom in cannabis culture in recent years. Speaking of which, marijuana is legal for medical purposes and decriminalized for recreational purposes. Besides, its usage for medical and recreational purposes is authorized in D.C., but only under strict conditions. Residents are permitted to consume and grow...
WASHINGTON, DC
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
9K+
Followers
998
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy