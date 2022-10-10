This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with . It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless , really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.

If you're looking for your next go-to sandwich place, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best sandwich shop in every state, including delis, quirky restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall eateries.

According to writers, Washington's most popular sandwich shop is HoneyHole ! This longtime joint has over 16 sandwiches and burgers on its menu, and sides include fries, chips, potato salad, hummus, coleslaw, and much more.

"This Capitol Hill spot has been serving sandwiches from lunch through to dinner since 1999 – and its popularity shows no sign of waning," writers say. "Take a bite out of Chaka's Favorite: a demi baguette filled with turkey, dill havarti, peppers, and ranch dressing made in-house. Gluten-free bread is available, and there's an ample range of vegan and veggie options brimming with seasonal produce, too."

HoneyHole has two locations in Seattle: 703 E Pike St. in Capitol Hill, and 1305 East Jefferson St. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

