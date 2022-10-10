Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Merrill D. Larson, 85, New Market, IA
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
kmaland.com
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Darrell Paul Otte, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
kmaland.com
Shen council makes water tower servicing change
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are making a change in the servicing of its water tower. By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a termination of its maintenance agreement with Veola North America – formerly known as Suez-Utility Services of Georgia. By that same vote, council members approved a one-year full-service maintenance agreement with Maguire Iron, Incorporated for $17,450. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the Maguire contract is about $1,000 cheaper than the contract with Veola.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/12): Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley both win district slugfests
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley were both high-scoring winners in KMAland Missouri district softball on Wednesday. Jaden Atkins had two hits and two RBI, and Hadley DeFreece pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Baylie Busby added a hit and two RBI, and Myler Wilmes pitched in one hit and two RBI.
kmaland.com
Priest Park playground project taking shape
(Shenandoah) -- Years of planning and fundraising culminate with the erection of new playground equipment at a Shenandoah park. Crews from Crouch Recreation are working to install modern, handicap-accessible equipment at Priest Park. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson tells KMA News considerable progress has been made since work began this week.
kmaland.com
Prairie Crossing Winery recovering, rebuilding from summer tornado
(Treynor) -- After suffering devastating tornado damage in June, a Pottawattamie County winery has re-opened its doors. The Prairie Crossing Winery near Treynor held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday for the re-opening of the tasting room as part of its annual "summer send-off event." However, remnants of the June EF-1 tornado that ripped through the county are still evident, including a just concrete pad where the winery's event center used to sit. Juli Gray is one of the winery's new owners, along with her husband, Douglas. Gray says they surveyed the damage shortly after the storm at the winery, which they were set to take ownership of just 15 days later.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County, Mills County rail projects receive IDOT funding
(KMAland) -- Two railroad-related projects in KMAland are among the recipients of a loan-grant program targeted at rail infrastructure through the Iowa Department of Transportation. The Iowa Transportation Commission announced $6.3 million in funding for six applicants Tuesday through the Iowa Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program. Amanda Martin is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Pella celebrating National Manufacturing Month, gives Clarinda schools $2,500 grant
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
kmaland.com
Johnsen, Keller lead Logan-Magnolia girls, IKM-Manning boys to WIC titles
(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet. On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title. "This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said....
kmaland.com
Creston seeks share of district title in home bout with Harlan
(Creston) -- The Creston Panthers (6-1) are gearing up for a battle with Class 3A No. 1 Harlan (6-1) Friday. After suffering a 38-7 loss to Class 3A No. 4 ADM in week six, the Panthers bounced back with a 69-0 blowout victory over Saydel last week. “We really focused...
kmaland.com
Rock Port snaps skid, looks for two in a row against South Holt
(KMAland) -- Rock Port football snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday with a dominant 56-22 triumph over Southwest Livingston. The Blue Jays (4-3) won for the first time since September 16th, bouncing back from a tight loss to East Atchison and one that got away from them against King City.
kmaland.com
Red Oak schools pleased with facilities assessment progress
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pleased with the progress on the district's comprehensive facilities assessment. In June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture out of Omaha to conduct the roughly $30,000 assessment to gauge and develop a 5-10 year plan and outlook for the district regarding its facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first couple of months of the assessment have been going well.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested for neglect, child endangerment
(Red Oak ) – A Red Oak woman faces a felony charge following her arrest Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 29-year-old Chantal Kaye Sperling around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Skyline Drive. Sperling was arrested for neglect of a dependent person – a Class C felony – and child endangerment – an aggravated misdemeanor.
Comments / 0