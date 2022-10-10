ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Michèle Lamy Cooks Up a Storm With Matchesfashion During Frieze Week

By Hikmat Mohammed
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7550_0iTOD0bs00

LONDON Breakfast is being served by Michèle Lamy .

The cofounder of Owenscorp and artist has collaborated with Matchesfashion’s London town house 5 Carlos Place on Michmatch Cafe, a breakfast event running until Thursday as part of Frieze Art Fair.

More from WWD

A bespoke menu including lunch and afternoon tea has been designed by Lamy’s close collaborator and friend Isis Neal, formerly third executive chef at Les Deux Cafe, the Los Angeles restaurant that hosted the likes of Madonna, Lenny Kravitz, Sofia Coppola, Tom Ford and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXpQU_0iTOD0bs00
Breakfast served by Michèle Lamy.

The menu is printed onto a cotton napkin featuring Lamy’s jeweled mouth open.

The food list includes sourdough toast with butter, blackberry jam and honey from Palais Bourbon; finger sandwiches of anchovy with tarragon aioli and smoked salmon with creme fraiche, and scrambled eggs with a choice of spinach, herbs, sauteed mushrooms, gruyere, chive and truffle.

“There was nothing to make a statement with, but I felt it was in the spirit of people understanding each other. It has been absolutely nice to be part of the fair without being in the fair, but I think my art is to get people together,” she said.

Lamy, who is based between Venice, Paris and Los Angeles with her fashion designer husband Rick Owens , hasn’t visited London since the pandemic.

“It’s making a comeback and it’s the same feeling as when I did my first bar here,” she said of the city, reminiscing about when she set up a boxing gym in The Corner Shop of Selfridges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UQyb_0iTOD0bs00
A bespoke menu including lunch and afternoon tea has been designed by Lamy’s close collaborator and friend, Isis Neal.

“London is about standing up for your ideas with a mix of art and life,” said Lamy, adding that being here “is more about being a great human being than just selling clothes. London has this spirit and that’s why I’m trying to do a British accent.”

Lamy has also been working with Loïc Le Gaillard and Julien Lombrail, cofounders of Carpenters Workshop Gallery, on their London flagship that will open in spring 2023. She’s working on the bar-lounge and recording studio, which is dubbed Lamyland.

“I’ve been doing something special for System magazine that’s coming out in perhaps a month or so,” she revealed about the secret project that’s centered around beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GKuu_0iTOD0bs00
Joining Lamy at the Michmatch Cafe residency is Berlin-based visual artist Matt Lambert.

Joining Lamy at the Michmatch Cafe residency is Berlin-based visual artist Matt Lambert.

“We’ve been collaborating for five years and we first did ‘Butt Muscle’ [a sexually graphic music video] which WWD covered, which was wild because it’s literally p—ing, f–ting and f–king in Women’s Wear Daily, but as soon as Michèle and Rick attach to it, it somehow just transcends,” said Lambert.

He’s been working on a film with Lamy called “Infinite,” which was shot four years ago and shelved, but now it’s been reedited featuring songs from Lamy’s musical project “Lavascar” remixed by Arca and with the poetry of Lebanese-American poet Etel Adnan. The film will be released “very soon.”

Lambert and Lamy just presented a performance piece in Berlin at the Julia Stoschek Collection that’s a sequel to “Infinite” titled “Infinite 2,” with the film version in postproduction.

“We’re now in this position where everything we do we’re going to call it ‘Infinite’ as a sequalization,” he said, adding that he and Lamy are focusing on performances and films in different cities and to work locally — right now he has Tokyo, Miami and London on his wish list.

Lambert started his career in London at the age of 21, but he finds working in Berlin is better for him “because it’s so much less distraction and so much calmer and a slower pace, but everything has always been through the lens of a London aesthetic.”

Alongside Michmatch Cafe, Matchesfashion will be hosting Frieze -related events all week long, including a fine jewelry pop-up by Brazilian-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn; the launch of “The River Cafe Look Book” by Ruthie Rogers, and a brunch panel talk with fashion designer Christopher Kane, creative director Tammy Kane, A Vibe Called Tech founder Charlene Prempeh and creative director Lewis Gilbert.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director

MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gaultier Sued by Uffizi Gallery; Elton John’s LACMA Turn; McQueen’s Front Row

I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand — and a woman is at the center of the dispute. The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.
BUSINESS
WWD

Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week. The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiFrieze Art Fair 2019 Brings Buzz to LondonVictoria Beckham Toasts Andy Warhol Artworks with Sotheby's Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Rick Owens
Person
Michèle Lamy
BBC

African contemporary art enjoying a surge in interest

Sokari Douglas Camp laughs as she says she is "amazed that there is still money being spent on my work". The Nigerian-born artist is one of the world's most-prominent sculptors, and her giant steel creations have dominated spaces in leading galleries, museums and collections around the world. Her pieces has...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
The Independent

Damien Hirst burns his own paintings as collectors swap artwork for NFTs

Damien Hirst has said he is not burning his art but “transforming it”, as he began setting fire to thousands of his creations as part of a new exhibition.The British artist, 57, has begun the next stage of “The Currency” exhibition in south London, which will see him destroy a physical collection of his classic polka dot-style artworks in contained fires.Collectors of those original pieces have agreed to swap their paintings for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) - cryptographic assets stored digitally with a unique identification code that cannot be copied but can be sold.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
VISUAL ART
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign

MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#Frieze#Owenscorp#Michmatch Cafe#Wwd Inside Charisse#The Queens Museum#Les Deux Cafe
WWD

Jamie Lee Curtis Shimmers in Red Ralph Lauren Strass-embellished Dress for ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

Jaime Lee Curtis celebrated a new career milestone while sparkling in red at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles. The actress shimmered in an off-the-shoulder dress by Ralph Lauren Collection that swept the floor. Designed in a column silhouette, the “Minali” jersey gown incorporated a strass-embellished mesh overlay. She accessorized with Cathy Waterman floral-diamond earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps

VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kylie Jenner and Batman Bring Vibrant Comic Book Colors to New Kylie Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line is collaborating with Warner Bros. for a limited-edition Batman collection aptly inspired by the iconic superhero. The Batman line includes a pressed powder palette, mini eyeliner set and lip set. It debuts on Oct. 19 on Kyliecosmetics.com.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala “Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I’ve always been a huge fan of Batman,” Jenner said in a statement. “This year I drew inspiration from the incredible library of Batman comics...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
WWD

Roksanda RTW Spring 2023

Let there be light, and darkness. London Fashion Week’s adept colorist Roksanda Ilinčić staged her spring 2023 show at the Serpentine pavilion, which is currently hosting Theaster Gates’ Black Chapel. This is Ilinčić’s first time showing outside of the official London Fashion Week schedule. Last month,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Three Highlights to See at New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week marks its return with a schedule of in-person presentations, runway shows, appointments and digital events from Tuesday to Friday. “This season we are delighted to welcome back buyers from around the world to New York City to see and buy the collections of our designer members. We will have over 35 designers, representing 16 countries,” Michele Iacovelli, executive director of the Bridal Council, told WWD. “The collections will continue to be showcased through our digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest.”More from WWDNew York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week: Preview the Upcoming Season's Wedding StylesPhotos...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Why Cezanne’s Provence is still picture perfect: Exploring the artist’s hometown of Aix - a place every bit as divine as the French master’s work

The Mont Sainte-Victoire ridge rises 3,300ft from the thyme-scented hills overlooking Aix-en-Provence’s ancient boulevards and alleyways. One of France’s most recognisable geological formations, this huge chunk of limestone has been the subject of veneration and pilgrimage since early humans first came this way and, wisely, decided to stay.
TRAVEL
WWD

La DoubleJ Teams With Parisian Furniture Label for Collection

FLOWER POWER: La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle label founded by J.J. Martin, has brought a second spring to Paris with the launch of a furniture and home goods collaboration with French label The Socialite Family. “Everyone has an inner flower inside them, an inner print, an inner joy,” said Milan-based Martin at the presentation of a range decked out in prints drawn from La DoubleJ’s sizable archive of exuberant graphics.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Martin and Constance Gennari, a cofounder of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

A Rare $50 M. Piet Mondrian is Poised to Break Auction Records at Sotheby’s Next Month

Piet Mondrian, the groundbreaking Dutch Modernist, is having a moment this fall.  A new biography, Piet Mondrian: A Life, was released to rave reviews last month, and a retrospective marking the 150th anniversary of his birth is up—at least for a few more days— at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland. Now, Sotheby’s has just announced a star lot by the artist that will feature in its modern art evening sale in New York on November 14. That work will be Mondrian’s grid painting, Composition No II (1930), which is dominated by a red square. The work carries an estimate “in excess of $50 million,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks five years with major Impressionism show

A major exhibition of impressionist art opened Wednesday at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring works from masters such as Cezanne, Degas, Manet, Monet, Pissarro and Renoir. Billed as one of the most significant exhibitions on the 19th century art movement ever held outside France, it features more than 150 works on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.
MUSEUMS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy