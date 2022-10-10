On June 25th, Miss San Francisco Catherine Liang was crowned Miss California, but did you know her journey came through Novato?. The historic Miss California Competition is 94 years old, changing with the times as women in society have evolved. As a state affiliate of the Miss America Competition, it was the first program of its kind to offer a talent category and soon after began awarding scholarships for young women to attend college and further their education.

