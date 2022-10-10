Read full article on original website
Related
Stanford president issues apology after university admits limiting admission of Jewish students in 1950s
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” A task force created earlier this year investigated […]
KTVU FOX 2
Safety concerns at Stanford: University says worker dragged into basement and raped
Safety and security concerns are top of mind at Stanford University after a reported rape last week. Police say a woman working in her office was dragged into the basement and raped by a man Friday afternoon.
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Updates: New Omicron Subvariant Concerns, Bivalent Booster Availability in Bay Area
As the weather changes and COVID cases are once again rising in Europe, a new COVID variant has been found in the Bay Area. The new subvariant, BA2.75.2, comes at the same time the state pushes to get people to line up and get a shot of the so-called bivalent booster.
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The officials stated that one person was fatally struck on southbound Interstate [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at Steinback Drive and Santa [..]
NBC Bay Area
Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose
What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Revel Moped ‘Exploded,’ Destroyed Cars
A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
NBC Bay Area
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police
A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rape reported on Stanford campus Friday afternoon
A rape was reported on the campus of Stanford University on Friday, according to a community crime alert shared by the university.
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Yet Another Rape Rocks Stanford Campus
The new operator of the Castro Theatre, Another Planet Entertainment, received yet another un-welcome mat as the Castro Merchants Association voted to not support their plans for the theater. Another Planet Entertainment (APE) handed the merchants association a pre-written letter of support to sign, but the association voted 5-0 to not sign it, which may create headaches for APE when they pursue Planning Commission approval. [Hoodline]
marinlocalnews.com
Miss California got her start in Novato
On June 25th, Miss San Francisco Catherine Liang was crowned Miss California, but did you know her journey came through Novato?. The historic Miss California Competition is 94 years old, changing with the times as women in society have evolved. As a state affiliate of the Miss America Competition, it was the first program of its kind to offer a talent category and soon after began awarding scholarships for young women to attend college and further their education.
Officials: Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper in California
MENLO PARK, Calif. — A man who was trimming trees in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday died after falling into a wood chipper, officials say. The Menlo Police Department confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a man has died after officers received reports that he fell into a wood chipper.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
1 Person Killed In A Hit And Run Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, a hit and run accident was reported on Sunday morning, in San Jose. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the fatal crash. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
Comments / 0