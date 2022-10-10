ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

KRON4 News

Stanford president issues apology after university admits limiting admission of Jewish students in 1950s

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” A task force created earlier this year investigated […]
Daily Mail

UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
NBC Bay Area

Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose

What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Revel Moped ‘Exploded,’ Destroyed Cars

A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
NBC Bay Area

Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Yet Another Rape Rocks Stanford Campus

The new operator of the Castro Theatre, Another Planet Entertainment, received yet another un-welcome mat as the Castro Merchants Association voted to not support their plans for the theater. Another Planet Entertainment (APE) handed the merchants association a pre-written letter of support to sign, but the association voted 5-0 to not sign it, which may create headaches for APE when they pursue Planning Commission approval. [Hoodline]
marinlocalnews.com

Miss California got her start in Novato

On June 25th, Miss San Francisco Catherine Liang was crowned Miss California, but did you know her journey came through Novato?. The historic Miss California Competition is 94 years old, changing with the times as women in society have evolved. As a state affiliate of the Miss America Competition, it was the first program of its kind to offer a talent category and soon after began awarding scholarships for young women to attend college and further their education.
