Tony Dungy says Marvin Harrison Jr. reminds him of the guy he coached

Tony Dungy knows a thing or two about the game of football. While he was coaching in the NFL, he got to witness firsthand one of the greatest quarterback/wide receiver combos in the history of the game. Of course, I’m talking about Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison who played for the Indianapolis Colts under Dungy’s reign as head coach.

Now Harrison’s son, Marvin Jr, is starring on Saturdays with Ohio State and seems to be following in dad’s footsteps. Week after week, Harrison Jr makes unbelievably acrobatic catches. This week was no different as he hauled in three more touchdown passes giving him nine on the season.

The Colts’ former head coach decided to go to Twitter to express his lack of surprise that the younger Harrison is doing so well. He’s seen it all before … about 15-20 years earlier.

Harrison Jr is making things look relatively easy in his first year as a starter. And if he continues at this rate, we’ll be talking about the young wide-out being the next top receiver from Ohio State to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft … just like dad.

