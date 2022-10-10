ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Thousand of seedlings planted in the Las Conchas Fire burned areas

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. — TheLas Conchas Fire burned thousands of acres in 2011. Now, a collaborative effort by the Santa Clara Pueblo Forestry Department, the Nature Conservancy, and others is trying to speed up the 're-growing process, by planting 33,000 trees this fall. For three years, a project...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Another clear day, changing leaves

Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Not a cloud in sight, time to decorate

Believe it or not there is not a cloud in sight today and it is dry out with some slight winds now and then. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Did anyone see that bright yellow ball in the sky today?! It will be sticking around with much clearer weather this week, with warmer temperatures and much lower chances for showers and storms compared with last week.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Local Nusenda helps out at Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Nusenda staff cleaning crates outside (Michaela Helean/Observer) For their community day on Oct. 10, the local Nusenda Credit Union staff decided to help out at Watermelon Mountain Ranch. The non-for-profit company does not send funds to shareholders like a bank or other credit union would. Instead, they redistribute the profits...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Danny Dines: Tom Thumb Donuts

My latest food journey took me to the 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to try Tom Thumb Donuts. According to the Tom Thumb Donuts website, Tom Thumb Donut Corp. is the original mini donut producer and was established in 1949. They are very prominent in the fair and festival scene,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Socktober with RRFR: New socks and underwear for kids

During the month of October Rio Rancho Fire Rescue will be accepting new socks and underwear for children of all ages. All colors and sizes are accepted. People can drop them off at any fire station in the Metro-area. The donations will be given to local charities whose mission is...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon Fiesta: And that’s all, folks

After a tumultuous nine days that included two shelters-in-place due to weather, a community-wide effort to air out soaked balloons, two minor balloon crashes and a mad dash to locate a stolen giant bee, balloons took to the skies Sunday morning to put an exclamation point on the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta officials explain process of emergency alerts at the event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and storms were common throughout Balloon Fiesta, canceling many events. One lone storm on Oct. 7 was more than some could handle. One person attending Balloon Fiesta described it as chaos with some people panicking and running for 15 to 20 minutes. They say the storm started as a sprinkle and then the rain just started pouring.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Calm day after a hectic week, hot tea to warm the soul

Today’s weather will be more tame compared to the past week of intense showers. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Drying out and warming up this week, but more showers and storms likely today.”. Monday’s are hard to get through but now that it is cooler out hot beverages...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

