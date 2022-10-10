Believe it or not there is not a cloud in sight today and it is dry out with some slight winds now and then. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Did anyone see that bright yellow ball in the sky today?! It will be sticking around with much clearer weather this week, with warmer temperatures and much lower chances for showers and storms compared with last week.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO