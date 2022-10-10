Read full article on original website
Man found dead inside burning car ID’d; police say he was murdered
An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama. Firefighters and police were called to a car fire...
Oklahoma charges dropped against man accused of killing father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father of four will be returned to Alabama after charges against him Oklahoma have been dismissed. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. The homicide investigation began Aug. 9 when Birmingham Fire...
‘A great person’: Family seeks help with burial of young man killed in east Jefferson County shooting
Family members of a man shot to death last week at an east Jefferson County apartment complex are asking for help with burying their loved one. Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was killed Thursday at Charter East Apartments. “Calvin was a great person who loved his friend and family,’’ his mother,...
Suspect charged in 21-year-old Birmingham cold case expected in court Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The suspect charged with the killing of Wesley Powell in 2001 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Watch the video above for more.
Woman allegedly refuses parents to get their children from Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking to a neighbor following a scary situation for parents at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Police freed two children from an apartment at the Path Of Tuscaloosa, after officers said the woman inside refused to let their parents come get them. It’s definitely...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
Bicyclist killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified as 49-year-old man
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
1 dead in collision between car and 18-wheeler on I-59 northbound in Birmingham
A collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham left one person dead. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 near Dead Man’s Curve. It appears a vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
Stallworth told police 'Cupcake' McKinney was 'choked' to death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Patrick Stallworth told police that co-defendant Derick Brown 'choked' Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney to death. The prosecution could rests its case in the federal kidnapping trial on Thursday. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
