Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC 33/40 News

21-year-old's body found in burned car

The body found in a burning car on Sunday night has been identified. 21-year-old Anthony Keith Hall, Jr's body was found Sunday night in a burning car at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Avenue S in Birmingham. Hall was from Birmingham. There had also been reports of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly accident closes lanes on I-59 at I-20 junction in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire crews are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 59 northbound ramp onto Interstate 20 east Tuesday morning in Birmingham. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 were shut down around shortly after 11:30 a.m. The driver of a car died in...

