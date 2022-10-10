Players for the Chicago Red Stars have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team following a disturbing report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The players issued a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars’ board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. “We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players’ statement said. The NWSL also announced Monda y that it is terminating the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene following a league investigation into verbal abuse, favoritism and retaliation within the club. Cromwell and Greene had been on administrative leave since June.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO