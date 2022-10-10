Read full article on original website
Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter fired after missing playoffs for second straight year
On Sunday night, after the Crew lost 2-1 to Orlando City to be eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight year, coach Caleb Porter sounded like he was resigned to his fate. "I’ll take responsibility," Porter said. "I’m the head coach. This offseason starts today. Let’s see where it’s at. There’s going...
Orlando Pride coaches Amanda Cromwell, Sam Greene terminated by NWSL following investigation
The National Women's Soccer League has terminated the coaching contracts of Orlando Pride coaches Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene, the league announced on Monday. The league announced the terminations as the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct at Orlando Pride during Cromwell's time as head coach. Cromwell...
Laurence Wyke suspended 12 games for ‘racially discriminatory behavior;’ Rowdies will appeal
ST. PETERSBURG — The USL Championship announced Monday night that Rowdies defender Laurence Wyke has been suspended 12 games and issued an undisclosed fine after he “violated the league’s zero-tolerance policy related to any form of harassment or discrimination on or off the field.”. After the Rowdies...
NWSL players call for owner to sell Chicago franchise
Players for the Chicago Red Stars have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team following a disturbing report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The players issued a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars’ board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. “We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players’ statement said. The NWSL also announced Monda y that it is terminating the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene following a league investigation into verbal abuse, favoritism and retaliation within the club. Cromwell and Greene had been on administrative leave since June.
Portland Timbers, Thorns owner Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO, takes responsibility for ‘organization’s failures and mistakes’
Facing mounting public pressure from fans, sponsors and the Portland soccer community, Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of the Portland Timbers and Thorns effective immediately, removing himself from the operations of a club he has owned and operated since 2007. In a lengthy Tuesday...
Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Thorns and Timbers, hints at possible sale
Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has announced he is stepping down as CEO of both clubs amid the continuing fallout from the Yates investigation. Paulson hinted at potentially selling the two teams but did not elaborate as pressure continues to grow on the under-fire owner. The Yates investigation showed the Thorns organization actually helped Paul Riley obtain another job in the NWSL, despite having been fired after a Thorns investigation into sexual misconduct. The report also showed that under Paulson’s watch, president of business Mike Golub — who has since been fired along with president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson — created...
NHL
CBJ add G Jet Greaves to roster, loan C Kent Johnson to Cleveland
The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters and loaned center Kent Johnson to Cleveland, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also announced that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is not available for tonight's game at Carolina due to illness.
Blue Jackets loan star prospect Kent Johnson to AHL
In a move that they certainly didn’t want to have to do, the Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned star prospect Kent Johnson to the minor leagues. The reason? Jet Greaves has been recalled under emergency conditions as Elvis Merzlikins is out with an illness. Greaves will serve as backup for Daniil Tarasov as the team opens the season.
Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks open their seasons Wednesday at the Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kraken vs. Ducks, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Kraken finished 8th in the Pacific...
