FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
Football
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back Wednesday

Not that the New Orleans Saints need any obvious help in their running game after an incredible ground performance against the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the Saints are adding a noteworthy running to their backfield this week. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing veteran running...
FOX Sports

Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints be...
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
ClutchPoints

Saints get mixed bag of updates on Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas for Bengals game

The New Orleans Saints could see the return of quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 6. But they may also be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas once again. After missing the last two weeks, the Saints saw the return of Winston at Wednesday’s practice. The quarterback had been dealing with several different injuries, but he could be set to return to the field on Sunday.
purplePTSD.com

Getting To Know Skylar Thompson

Two weeks ago, Minnesota Vikings fans were dreading their October 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The high-flying Dolphins had just upset the Buffalo Bills, who were regarded by many as the best team in the NFL. Minnesota, meanwhile, had just escaped U.S. Bank Stadium with an ugly come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions.
NBC Sports

Full practice for Cameron Brate Wednesday, no practice for Julio Jones

Tight end Cameron Brate looks like he’s on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup. Brate suffered a concussion in the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs and did not play against the Falcons last Sunday. He did return as a limited participant in practice on Friday, however, and Wednesday saw him take another step forward as a full participant.
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

