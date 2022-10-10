Read full article on original website
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
PurplePTSD: More Bad News for Vikings Draft Class, Jefferson’s Career High, Week 5
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings lost another member of the 2022 draft to...
‘Fight our balls off’: Bengals star Joe Burrow ready to do whatever it takes to beat Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t envision a 2-3 start to the season after making the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year, but thankfully, it’s still early and this team is poised to bounce back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year, and more reactions to Giants’ 4-1 start
It isn’t only New York Giants fans who are trying to digest the possibility that the long downtrodden Giants could actually be good in 2022. National analysts are also trying to come to grips with the Giants being 4-1. Here is some of the reaction around the country after...
Saints Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back Wednesday
Not that the New Orleans Saints need any obvious help in their running game after an incredible ground performance against the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the Saints are adding a noteworthy running to their backfield this week. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing veteran running...
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints be...
“A Grown Man Play:” Teammates Praise Cameron Dantzler’s Forced Fumble
Cameron Danztler made arguably the best play of the game when he stripped the ball away from Ihmir Smith-Marsette. In so doing, the third-year corner ensured Justin Fields couldn’t lead the Bears down the field for a score. Cameron Dantzler’s forced fumble was thus a critical play in the 29-22 victory.
Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Saints get mixed bag of updates on Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas for Bengals game
The New Orleans Saints could see the return of quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 6. But they may also be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas once again. After missing the last two weeks, the Saints saw the return of Winston at Wednesday’s practice. The quarterback had been dealing with several different injuries, but he could be set to return to the field on Sunday.
Getting To Know Skylar Thompson
Two weeks ago, Minnesota Vikings fans were dreading their October 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The high-flying Dolphins had just upset the Buffalo Bills, who were regarded by many as the best team in the NFL. Minnesota, meanwhile, had just escaped U.S. Bank Stadium with an ugly come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions.
Saints injury report: Winston returns to practice, starting wideouts all held out
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints released a lengthy Wednesday injury report ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice in a limited capacity (back/ankle). However, wideouts Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), and Chris Olave (concussion protocol) all did not practice.
Joe Burrow on Week 6 Matchup With Saints: 'Every Week is a Must-Win,' Regardless of Record
The Bengals travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati enters the game with a 2-3 record. All three of their losses have come on a field goal as time expired. Despite their early season struggles, star quarterback Joe Burrow didn't put extra emphasis on Sunday's...
Full practice for Cameron Brate Wednesday, no practice for Julio Jones
Tight end Cameron Brate looks like he’s on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup. Brate suffered a concussion in the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs and did not play against the Falcons last Sunday. He did return as a limited participant in practice on Friday, however, and Wednesday saw him take another step forward as a full participant.
