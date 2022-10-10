Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Look younger with the help of Plexaderm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Plexaderm is a reduction serum that can reduce under eye bags and smooth out wrinkles. Every year we may not physically feel any older, but do you ever look in the mirror and think you look older? With Plexaderm, you can turn back time by reducing under eye bags and wrinkles helping you look better and feel better about yourself. The results are instantaneous.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Get new floors before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from "50 Floor" joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
From old to new, Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
Here's how you can help a trio of women make Charlotte's first Black-owned, female-led roller rink a reality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte could soon be rolling into a new opportunity thanks to the vision from Rollin' CLT that hopes to open the city's first and only Black-owned, women-led indoor skating rink. Rollin' CLT first launched its outdoor skating and lounge experience in 2021, and the response was...
This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WCNC
The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
country1037fm.com
11 North Carolina Breweries Racked Up Medals At National Beer Festival
Eleven North Carolina breweries and two in South Carolina took home big awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Local suds makers from big operations to small breweries took part all over the United States of America. We got more of our fair share of trophies for good beer y’all!
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
WCNC
Fall recipes for tailgates and the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is a celebration of the end of harvest and that brings hearty vegetables which many people may never think of grilling or smoking, because they’re focusing on the meat, turkey, or main dish. Fall also means tailgating at football games so it’s a great...
charlottemagazine.com
On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)
Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Pawn Stars' to make stop in Winston-Salem. Here's how to be in the audience.
“Pawn Stars” will be filming in Winston-Salem Oct. 15-17 and is looking for audience members. The reality series on the History channel features the colorful world of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The late Richard Harrison, a former Lexington resident, gained national fame...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.
Greensboro's trash guidelines look different come November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city program is charging people for leaving their trash out and it's set to begin next month. Greensboro Waste Directions Supervisor, Tori Carli, said it's set to begin next month. The push for change started in June, where the city of Greensboro planned to...
CMPD to release 3rd-quarter crime trends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats. The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022,...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
Comments / 0