ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Look younger with the help of Plexaderm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Plexaderm is a reduction serum that can reduce under eye bags and smooth out wrinkles. Every year we may not physically feel any older, but do you ever look in the mirror and think you look older? With Plexaderm, you can turn back time by reducing under eye bags and wrinkles helping you look better and feel better about yourself. The results are instantaneous.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

Get new floors before the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from "50 Floor" joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Hsm#Ws
WCNC

Fall recipes for tailgates and the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is a celebration of the end of harvest and that brings hearty vegetables which many people may never think of grilling or smoking, because they’re focusing on the meat, turkey, or main dish. Fall also means tailgating at football games so it’s a great...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)

Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
THOMASVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD to release 3rd-quarter crime trends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats. The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy