ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Union County Sheriff’s Office unveils new crime lab

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Michelle Cauble also showed us Lightning, one of the other stolen dogs, now safely returned. Crime Stoppers: Unsolved homicide of Jamir Rucks. Updated:...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that took place on Oct. 7. Robert Redfearn Jr., 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Travoris Richardson. Richardson was shot and killed around 4 pm Friday on International Drive...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Unsolved homicide of Jamir Rucks

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Michelle Cauble also showed us Lightning, one of the other stolen dogs, now safely returned. Authorities continue to investigate deadly house fire in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Cuthbertson High School
Queen City News

Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Jamir's family was shocked and saddened. Two months after his death, they still have no idea who killed him. Authorities continue to investigate...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cn2.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Student

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing student who left school grounds this morning. Authorities tell us the Jala Camille Sims, 16, was last seen leaving the Chester County School District’s Alternative School around 9:44 am. Sims...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy