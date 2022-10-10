Read full article on original website
Temple's visit to UCF becomes a bad episode of That 70s Show
ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF scored on its last three possessions of the first half and its first five possessions of the second half to turn an early shootout into a convincing knockout in a 70-13 victory over Temple on Thursday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium. With five extra days...
ECU to host 'Minges Madness' on October 26
East Carolina’s basketball programs will host “Minges Madness,” a preseason event set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., designed to welcome students and fans to Minges Coliseum in anticipation of the upcoming basketball season. Incentives for attending include the first 1,000 attendees receiving a free t-shirt,...
PODCAST: What to expect from Memphis, and a final game prediction
Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe previews what to expect as Memphis comes to Greenville to take on East Carolina. He also shares his final picks to click for ECU and a game prediction. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This is...
New JUCO OL offer working on scheduling East Carolina official
Talented class of 2023 recruit and Iowa Central product Daniel Ogundipe talks about his recent offer from East Carolina and his upcoming official visits.
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with […]
WITN
Greenville police investigating shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
2-year-old boy found dead in North Carolina
A 2-year-old boy was in the care of family friends when he died at a home in North Carolina on Friday, the boy's mother said.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
WITN
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
New Bern police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
