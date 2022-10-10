ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

247Sports

ECU to host 'Minges Madness' on October 26

East Carolina’s basketball programs will host “Minges Madness,” a preseason event set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., designed to welcome students and fans to Minges Coliseum in anticipation of the upcoming basketball season. Incentives for attending include the first 1,000 attendees receiving a free t-shirt,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
NEW BERN, NC
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8

David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police find at least four men shot at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
NEW BERN, NC
