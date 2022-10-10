Read full article on original website
Creatives Take Control With le PÈRE’s “Another Version of Myself” Collection II
Emerging label le PÈRE first hopped on the scene this past April for the SS22 season with its artful, yet casual “Another Version of Myself” collection. Aside from luxe fabrics and subtle graphic designs, the brand finds its power in not only connecting with but elevating international creatives. Now, the brand has returned with its “Another Version of Myself” Collection II, which consists of three collaborative capsules.
You Can Now Engrave Your Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Watch With an Exclusive Art Deco Typeface
The art of watchmaking has often found itself intersecting with art in other mediums. Take, for instance, Carolina Bucci’s expertise in metalwork brought to Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak with her signature Florentine Finish or Zenith’s work with contemporary visual and graffiti artist Felipe Pantone for one of the latest iterations of its Defy watch. This year, Jaeger-LeCoultre is placing emphasis on the relationship between watchmakers and artists with its ‘Made of Makers’ initiative. The program showcases a series of collaborations with artists, designers and craftsmen from other disciplines, including pastry chef Nina Métayer, multimedia artist Zimoun, sculptor Michael Murphy and mixologist...
This brilliant pink diamond sold for about $60 million
A stunning pink diamond has sold for nearly $60 million, more than twice the expected price.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat
A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
Damien Hirst burns his own paintings as collectors swap artwork for NFTs
Damien Hirst has said he is not burning his art but “transforming it”, as he began setting fire to thousands of his creations as part of a new exhibition.The British artist, 57, has begun the next stage of “The Currency” exhibition in south London, which will see him destroy a physical collection of his classic polka dot-style artworks in contained fires.Collectors of those original pieces have agreed to swap their paintings for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) - cryptographic assets stored digitally with a unique identification code that cannot be copied but can be sold.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
Patek Philippe Only Made 58 of These Pink Gold Watches. This One Could Fetch $1.7 Million at Auction.
Phillips is pulling no punches with its upcoming watch sale. The auction house is sending what is considered the most groundbreaking Patek Philippe reference in horological history under the gavel in Geneva this November. Introduced in 1941, Ref. 1518 was the world’s first wristwatch to be powered by a serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph. Up until that point, the intricate movement was reserved for larger pocket watches, but Patek found a way to squeeze it into a more diminutive case and forever changed watchmaking. “The importance and historical relevance of Patek Philippe’s Ref. 1518 cannot be highlighted enough,” Alexandre Ghotbi, Phillips head...
Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs
Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week. The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiFrieze Art Fair 2019 Brings Buzz to LondonVictoria Beckham Toasts Andy Warhol Artworks with Sotheby's Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos...
The New Balance 1906R Gets Readied in Desert Tan Cordura Fabric
New Balance has been pushing its 1906R model to extraordinary heights, recently commissioning Japan’s atmos for its own rendition, followed by Taiwanese retailer INVINCIBLE’s three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD. Now, the footwear titan returns to its in-house line for a fresh take on the vintage silhouette. In partnership with...
Late-Ming Dynasty Chair Sells for $16 Million USD at Sotheby's
Shattering its pre-sale estimate and becoming the third most expensive chair to sell at auction. A little over a week ago, a Chinese vase took the auction world by storm, when it sold for $7.6m USD — nearly 4,000 times its pre-sale estimate. Similarly, Sotheby’s Hong Kong just closed a sale on a huanghuali folding horseshoe-back armchair that sold for $16m USD — over 10 times its initial estimate — making it the third highest sale for a chair at auction ever.
A Rare $50 M. Piet Mondrian is Poised to Break Auction Records at Sotheby’s Next Month
Piet Mondrian, the groundbreaking Dutch Modernist, is having a moment this fall. A new biography, Piet Mondrian: A Life, was released to rave reviews last month, and a retrospective marking the 150th anniversary of his birth is up—at least for a few more days— at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland. Now, Sotheby’s has just announced a star lot by the artist that will feature in its modern art evening sale in New York on November 14. That work will be Mondrian’s grid painting, Composition No II (1930), which is dominated by a red square. The work carries an estimate “in excess of $50 million,”...
Gary Card is Releasing 100 Sculptures at Dover Street Market This Week
Each is meticulously molded from a humble material. Within the fashion industry, Gary Card is well-known for his polymathic abilities. The multidisciplinary creative has become the go-to for set design and costume alike, but for now, is now turning his attention to the art world – launching a series of 100 sculptures at London’s Dover Street Market.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Revisit the Instapump Fury For Latest "Memory Of" Instalment
Since Reebok and Parisian designer imprint Maison Margiela joined forces to fuse two of their icons with the Instapump Fury and Tabi Boot back in 2020, they’ve been regular collaborators ever since. Recently, the duo joined forces for a the newly-introduced “Memory Of” footwear collection after releasing fresh iterations of the Club C and Classic Leather, and now, the duo is expanding on their ever-growing collection of collaborative efforts with two new additions to their Instapump Fury family.
It's Checkmate for Percival’s “The Chess Club” Collection This Fall
Contemporary British brand Percival is keeping busy. Recently, the London-based imprint has collaborated with Levenham for an outerwear collection and has also worked with CAMPARI for a capsule that was submerged in autumnal design cues. Now, the English brand has presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s inspired by the game of chess.
SPOONYARD's Latest Capsule Features the Works of Korean Artist Ina Jang
SPOONYARD releases its latest capsule collection with Korean artist Ina Jang. Apart from her gallery showings (Musée des beaux-arts Le Locle, Foam Photography Museum, One Four Gallery), Jang’s work has been featured in such publications as Time Magazine, British Journal of Photography, and The New York Times. Mixing...
Procell Co-Founder Jessica Gonsalves and ASICS Present Pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 Collab
After dropping collabs with Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory and Renell Madrano,. has readied the fourth release from their ASICS Collective initiative: a pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 designed in partnership with Procell co-founder Jessica Gonsalves. The past releases pulled from their designers’ personal backstories, and Gonsalves’ sneaker is no different as it draws directly from her family’s love of sailing.
Emerging U.K. Label Hyo Isak Merges Abstract Art With Your Favorite Streetwear Garments
Manchester is currently thriving with emerging fashion designers who are turning the rainy city into a go-to hub for exciting designs and innovative styles. Brands such as Clints, Drama Call, Gramm, and Skitzo are proving that independency means power and with this, they’re bringing a sense of exclusivity with their innovative and low-stocked garment drops that are advertised and sought after through their engaging Instagram sites. Another brand from the 0161 that is doing things differently is Hyo Isak and his self-titled brand and he has just presented a new collection that explores the versatility of knitwear and new takes on trouser silhouettes.
Corteiz Is Showing That Leather Works in Yellow
If you’re a streetwear enthusiast from the U.K., the chances are that you’re aware of the work that Corteiz, and its owner Clint419 have been up to. And while Corteiz has been making plenty of noise throughout London and the U.K.’s underground scene, the brand got its first batch of “mainstream” attention when the label hosted “Da Great Bolo Exchange,” an event where attendees were instructed to bring along a puffer jacket from brands such as The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, or Supreme to trade for an unreleased Corteiz style aptly dubbed the “Bolo Jacket.” The event understandably went viral on social media, but along with the attention, Clint’s label donated the £16,000 worth of coats they received to homeless charities around the capital and beyond.
