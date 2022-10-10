Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Shaw Industries
NYSE (Berkshire Hathaway parent company)BRK.B. As one of the largest private fleet operators in the country, drivers for Shaw Industries are experts at delivering carpet, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets. The company’s 2022 Shipper of Choice award marks a back-to-back...
Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Full Circle Finance Acquired by Employees Through Stock Purchase
Full Circle Finance was acquired by its employees through a shareholder stock purchase. Tim Cetto, a forty-year veteran of the equipment finance community will stay on as a board member. Full Circle Finance was founded in 2009 by Cetto. “This industry has been so much fun and one that has...
freightwaves.com
TA Services adds West Coast brokerage in latest deal
Texas-based 3PL TA Services announced it has acquired California-based KPI Logistics. Financial terms of the deal were not provided. KPI is a multimodal 3PL focused on truckload, less-than-truckload and flatbed brokerage services throughout North America. The 12-year-old company also provides managed transportation services. “KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees...
constructiondive.com
September 2022 Project Wins: The country’s top contractors report their latest awards
Project awards are the lifeblood of every construction firm, as they indicate new work and future revenue. Here, Construction Dive tracks the top project wins recently announced by the country’s biggest contractors. Have an award you want to tell us about? Email the Construction Dive editors.
Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
bicmagazine.com
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
MRO Insider Partners with Thoroughbred Aviation
Kentucky-based aircraft acquisition and sales company Thoroughbred Aviation has partnered with MRO Insider to enroll its clients with the app-based aircraft services quote facilitator. Thoroughbred president Nathan Winkle calls the move a value-added service that will provide its sales clients with domestic and international AOG service, scheduled maintenance, FBO, parts, and ground support equipment capabilities.
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team
Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
BMO Debuts Lending Program for Native-Owned Businesses
BMO has launched BMO for Native-owned Businesses, expanding the banks’ investments in lending to minority-owned businesses to include Native American entrepreneurs. The program — launched on National Indigenous Peoples Day — is part of its $5 billion project to support “an inclusive economic recovery for minority businesses, communities and families through lending, investing, giving and engagement in local communities,” the Chicago financial services company said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
accesslifthandlers.com
Interview: John Bureau on Volaris and rental software acquisitions
Volaris is a leader in software for equipment rental and part of the US$5 billion revenue Constellation Software business in Canada. Murray Pollok spoke to John Bureau, a Group Leader at Volaris, about the company’s strategy. Volaris operates 120 separate software companies in more than 30 markets, of which...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Differentiation for Banks” – Jussi Lindberg, Banking Circle in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Banking Circle solutions are powering the payments for more than 250 regulated businesses, financial institutions and marketplaces, enabling them to gain access to the markets in which their customers want to trade, via a super-correspondent banking network. Here, Jussi Lindberg, its Chief Commercial Officer, explains the approach. “For payments businesses...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Paul Inouye Explains the Keys to Success for Successful Mergers and Acquisitions
Mergers and acquisitions are designed to grow value and revenue; however, as Paul Inouye from Western Hills Partners notes, only about 17% of M&As meet their goals. Inouye offers insight into why mergers and acquisitions don’t turn out as expected and explains what companies can do to increase their odds of success.
energynow.ca
PME Inc. Carbon Conscious Construction (C3) Program
PME Inc. is a self-performing Civil Industrial Construction company that serves across Canada. We are always striving towards a better tomorrow and a more innovative future. As an industry leader, plays a vital role in paving a pathway towards reducing your carbon emissions while simultaneously moving towards more sustainable, eco-friendly initiatives that adhere to industry standards.
constructiontechnology.media
Exclusive interview: Epiroc CEO on technology in construction
Helena Hedblom, CEO of Epiroc, tells Andy Brown why now is an exciting time to be in the increasingly high-tech construction and mining sector. Towards the end of our interview Helena Hedblom, CEO of Swedish-based Epiroc, lets out a laugh. Throughout the video call Hedblom comes across as thoughtful, impressive...
monitordaily.com
Regions Bank Launches Digital Solution for Business Clients
Regions Bank launched a digital solution through the RTP network from The Clearing House, enabling corporate banking clients to send real-time payments. The new real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
Optii Attends Maestro Accelerate 2022 User Conference
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today its sponsorship and participation in Maestro’s in-person annual user conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005296/en/ Optii’s integration with Maestro’s All-in-One Property Management Software delivers a powerful end-to-end operations solution that draws on the strengths of each technology to deliver productivity gains, improved team performance, and an overall better guest experience. Beyond the technology partnership, Optii is reaffirming its commitment to Maestro customers with its participation in the user-conference.
