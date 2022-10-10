Read full article on original website
The New Balance 327 “Made in Japan” Displays its Handcrafted Nature
New Balance has become synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and its MADE in USA and U.K. lines are an ideal reflection. From its founding Boston base to its intricate British Flimby factory, the footwear imprint keeps prime textiles and manufacturing practices at the fore. Now, New Balance has reunited with M....
Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs
Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week. The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiFrieze Art Fair 2019 Brings Buzz to LondonVictoria Beckham Toasts Andy Warhol Artworks with Sotheby's Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos...
Moncler Enlists Photographer Platon for Monumental "Maya 70 Collaborations" Fashion Film
In celebration of 70 years, has opened its latest celebratory showcase, The Extraordinary Expedition, in London. The exhibition, which takes viewers on a journey through the brand’s past, present and future, features the work of renowned photographer Platon — specifically, his lens on Moncler’s latest campaign and seven portraits spotlighting London creatives.
fragment design and Anti Social Social Club Reconnect for New Collection
Following its Jollibee collaboration, Anti Social Social Club has now come together with Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design once again. The latest team-up builds on the duo’s 2019 collaboration and features a collision of logos from the two names. The latest fragment design x Anti Social Social Club collection...
SPOONYARD's Latest Capsule Features the Works of Korean Artist Ina Jang
SPOONYARD releases its latest capsule collection with Korean artist Ina Jang. Apart from her gallery showings (Musée des beaux-arts Le Locle, Foam Photography Museum, One Four Gallery), Jang’s work has been featured in such publications as Time Magazine, British Journal of Photography, and The New York Times. Mixing...
Damien Hirst burns the first of thousands of his paintings as part of NFT project
Damien Hirst has burned some of his artworks. The artist burned pieces from his first NFT collection, The Currency, on Tuesday (11 October). It was the first burning session to take place at Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall, London. The remaining artworks will be burned at a specified time each day for the rest of the exhibition until it concludes on 30 October.
London-Based Jewelry Company Accused of Making Black Creator White in Instagram Photo
A jewelry company based in London faces backlash after allegedly reposting a Black creator’s photo featuring her hand with an edited hand of a white woman. In a TikTok video, creator Nylah Akua discussed that the company Janeen Jewelry reposted one of her friend’s photos. @nylah.akua WHITEWASHING AND...
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
BACKSIDECLUB SS23 Serves Luxe Essentials
The Italian streetwear brand BACKSIDECLUB might have flown underneath your radar, but for Spring/Summer 2023 the imprint is here to dominate. In this increasingly saturated market, it’s easy for emerging brands to get lost in the hustle and bustle caused by its competitors, but BACKSIDECLUB knows how to stand out — utilizing prints, washes, fabrics and branding in a tried-and-tested manner to qualify as both a streetwear label and a contemporary luxe name.
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Launches AW22 "LANTERN" Capsule
Debuted in January of this year, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE‘s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, dubbed “A Work of Arc,” adapts the concept of a tent, as a structure composed of both fabric and frame, and transforms its elements into clothes. Exploring new three-dimensional forms, the collection is divided into several subsections dedicated to individual components: among them, “LANTERN,” a print series exuding the warmth of a tent’s glowing light, launches today.
Carhartt WIP’s Womenswear FW22 Collection Captures the Essence of London
The U.K.’s creative scene is currently thriving. All across Britain, there is a huge number of designers and musicians who are using social media to its full advantage and garnering followings simply through the power of re-shares. However, across London, there is plenty of photographers who are capturing brilliance by using London’s surroundings to their full potential. Cast your minds back to the North London derby where Islington-born photographer Danika Magdelena snapped one of Britain’s biggest football games and captured the cultural excellence of the game and its followers by spending time on the streets of North London. The same is also being done across the world of fashion and one photographer who is flying this flag is Elena Cremona with her latest campaign for Carhartt WIP’s women’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Byredo Unveils Romantic Fall Fragrance "Eyes Closed"
Revered Stockholm perfumery Byredo has dropped a new fall fragrance, dubbed “Eyes Closed.”. Inspired by the works of British photographer Alasdair McLellan, whose portfolio encompasses decades’ worth of music, fashion and pop cultural portraits, the fragrance “configures a world where love eclipses all difference and division,” in the words of the brand. Specifically, “Eyes Closed” looks to McLellan’s famous photograph of two boys kissing, titled “The Perfect Kiss,” which was published in the 2012 Gay Issue of Man About Town, for sartorial influences.
It's Checkmate for Percival’s “The Chess Club” Collection This Fall
Contemporary British brand Percival is keeping busy. Recently, the London-based imprint has collaborated with Levenham for an outerwear collection and has also worked with CAMPARI for a capsule that was submerged in autumnal design cues. Now, the English brand has presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s inspired by the game of chess.
Essentials: Dongjoon Lim
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) Creative Director Dongjoon Lim. Founded just five years by Lim and designer Sookyo Jeong, PAF has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting brands coming out of South Korea. The label was recognized as a semi-finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2021 and opened its first physical retail experience in Seoul’s Dasan-ro industrial district earlier this year.
Vogue Business Now Has a Student Membership
Vogue Business is excited to announce the launch of a new student membership option, offering the same benefits as its standard membership but for half the price for the first year. Benefits include unlimited access to in-depth articles on the latest sustainability, tech, retail, consumer and marketing trends, and what...
How Brands Are Tapping Into the Latin Music Renaissance
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment of Beats, Bytes and Brands, a monthly column on the newest trends and activations converging across the music industry and brand marketing.
Dave Has Just Debuted a New Balance x Stone Island Football Jersey
U.K. rap star, Dave, has just debuted a New Balance x Stone Island football kit at his annual Santan Cup tournament. The Streatham-raised rhymer recently previewed his own clothing line, Psycho, in collaboration with Brazilian football legend Adriano and he also just performed at BOSS’ rescheduled London Fashion Week party in the U.K.’s capital last night. And while Hypebeast recently explored how much U.K. rap and fashion are crossing over, Santandave seems to be doing things slightly differently.
Drake Enlists Lil Yachty for Second OVO Collaboration With University of Toronto
Drake and OVO are back with a second co-branded capsule collection with the University of Toronto. Drake continues to celebrate Canadian excellency and show love to his hometown once again, with the help of his fellow rapper and hip-hop superstar, Lil Yachty. The first collection dropped in August 2021, gearing...
Maison Margiela and Reebok Revisit the Instapump Fury For Latest "Memory Of" Instalment
Since Reebok and Parisian designer imprint Maison Margiela joined forces to fuse two of their icons with the Instapump Fury and Tabi Boot back in 2020, they’ve been regular collaborators ever since. Recently, the duo joined forces for a the newly-introduced “Memory Of” footwear collection after releasing fresh iterations of the Club C and Classic Leather, and now, the duo is expanding on their ever-growing collection of collaborative efforts with two new additions to their Instapump Fury family.
