SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO