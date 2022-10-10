Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
Bexar County offering free mental health services amid mental health crisis in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - Nine out of ten adults believe there's a mental health crisis in the U.S., that's according to a recent poll. On World Mental Health Day, experts say it's time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. But many Americans are not getting the help they...
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
City of SA seeking public input to be a "smart city"
The City of San Antonio's Office of Innovation is seeking public input on what makes San Antonio a smart city. But, what exactly does "smart city" mean?. Emily Royall, San Antonio's Smart City Administrator says it's about using technology to create real world solutions for real world problems. Just like...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 4
SAN ANTONIO – While the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 water restrictions, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said that its customers will remain at Stage 2 for the time being. In a press statement, SAWS officials said EAA announced Stage 4 restrictions based on Comal...
Funeral service for Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian
SAN ANTONIO - Funeral services for longtime Bexar County Court Judge Karen Crouch will be held Monday night at San Pedro Presbyterian Church. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a worship service. Crouch served as a judge for more than two decades and...
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
Sakai, DeBerry talk priorities if elected county judge
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are battling it out to take Judge Nelson Wolff's spot as county judge. Wolff gave his final state of the county address Wednesday. Wolff has endorsed Sakai, but says no matter what, either candidate needs to continue his work...
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
