San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City of SA seeking public input to be a "smart city"

The City of San Antonio's Office of Innovation is seeking public input on what makes San Antonio a smart city. But, what exactly does "smart city" mean?. Emily Royall, San Antonio's Smart City Administrator says it's about using technology to create real world solutions for real world problems. Just like...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible

SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Sakai, DeBerry talk priorities if elected county judge

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are battling it out to take Judge Nelson Wolff's spot as county judge. Wolff gave his final state of the county address Wednesday. Wolff has endorsed Sakai, but says no matter what, either candidate needs to continue his work...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

