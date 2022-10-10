ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history

A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
10 of the Best Horror Movies of the '60s, According to IMDb

The 1960s were a fertile decade for movies. The American Production Code began to loosen its strict rules governing on-screen sex and violence, giving filmmakers more freedom. Changing cultural attitudes and the rising counterculture also meant there was a demand for new stories. The issues of the day—the sexual revolution, the Cold War, the civil rights movement—demanded exploration on film, even if indirectly.
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December

XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
The Grinch joins Winnie the Pooh in becoming a murderous horror villain, ruining even more childhoods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became one of the year’s most unexpectedly headline-grabbing horror movies thanks to the sheer insanity of transforming beloved childhood favorites into bloodthirsty murderous villains. Seeking to capitalize on the buzz, the Grinch is getting in on the act with The Mean One slated for release on December 15 of this year.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
50 Shades, Killing Eve and Marvel stars join Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot movie

The star-studded cast for Kenneth Branagh's next Hercule Poirot movie has been unveiled. Following on from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice will be based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, taking viewers to the iconic Italian city. Among those...
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Getting Proactive About a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel with Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to swap bodies with Lindsay Lohan again. The “Freaky Friday” star confirmed that she has “already written to Disney” about a sequel to the 2003 classic teen comedy about an overbearing mother (Curtis) who unwillingly switches places with her punk rock teen daughter (Lohan) so they both understand their perspectives better. The film, helmed by Mark Waters, grossed $160 million at the worldwide box office and helped cement Lohan’s teen queen status. “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie,” Curtis said on “The View.” The “Everything Everywhere All at...
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
The 20 best exorcism-themed movies

As Halloween approaches, every horror fan is looking for a fresh experience. With so many subgenres — found footage, creature features, slashers — the mash-up of choices may be flooding streaming platforms, but among the greats is the almighty exorcism movie. Over the years, this subgenre has risen...
5 Latin horror movies to watch this Halloween

Latin cinema is usually associated with dramas and comedies. While their horror offerings don’t usually make it overseas, thanks to streaming, now more than ever we have access to all kinds of terrifying movies, showing a wealth of Latin horror that we didn’t expect. RELATED: What...
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Document Confirming She'll Never Do Another Halloween Movie

Halloween Ends marks Jamie Lee Curtis' seventh appearance in the Halloween franchise as Laurie Strode, which is also expected to be her last, with Jimmy Kimmel attempting to hold the actor to those words by forcing her to sign a contract agreeing to that offer. Rather than being an actual legal agreement, the gesture was made in jest, as it is said to be enforced by the Haddonfield, Illinois police department. However, with Curtis claiming often that this would be her last time playing Laurie Strode, we feel like she didn't even need the contract to agree to abandon the franchise indefinitely. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
