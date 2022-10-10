“We have nowhere to go. We are asking you, begging you to stop these evictions.”. John Bowman Janosko, one of the houseless poverty skola resident leaders of Wood Street Commons, stood alongside LaMonte, LeaJay, Tamara and advocates/supporters Xochitl, Delphine, Jas and more truth warrior residents, pleading to an aide to Assemblymember Mia Bonta to actually listen and do something to stop the violent displacement of already displaced people at Wood Street Commons and Cob on Wood, one of the largest communities of houseless residents in the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO