Verona, WI

Daily Cardinal

Recovering alcoholic priest just using cinnamon raisin bread now

Though Father Richard has remained sober, some churchgoers worry that the switch is sacrilegious. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It’s one of the most iconic images in Catholicism...
WAUNAKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A grocery store is looking to expand throughout Madison while taking its mission with them. Small business owner Mariam Maldonado is looking to spread her wings. She serves a food desert— an area that’s lacked a source of fresh produce for nearly 10 years. Luna’s Groceries plans to expand its operations— as it’s given the community much more than food.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter

A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Community Survey on Monona’s San Damiano Property Closes Saturday

The land formerly known as the San Damiano Friary has a storied history. It was an encampment site for the Ho-Chunk nation, then was used by the Norbertine Catholic religious order of seminarians. Last summer, the city of Monona purchased the sprawling property – including leisurely lakefront access – for more than $8 million, with some help from the county and state. Now, a steering committee wants your input on how to best use the space, in order to influence a master plan for the future of the former San Damiano property.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new Italian restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall. After announcing this spring that it would be coming to Hilldale, Amara is now set to open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 25. “We’re excited for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

“HOLLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds” this October

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - One Dane County historic attraction is offering kids and adults-alike a way to celebrate Halloween sugar-free this October. Located twenty minutes west of Madison, Cave of the Mounds invites families to trick-or-treat for rocks and crystals while taking a guided tour through the more than one-million-year-old cave.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department held its annual Fire Truck Parade Sunday afternoon. The event, held on state street, offered special family activities- including meeting firefighters, learning about fire safety and enjoying hot deals from downtown businesses. After the parade, fire trucks...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday. Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly works to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, hosted the event. Educational resources and booths were available for attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.
BELOIT, WI
veronapress.com

Letter: Support Verona schools referendum

As a parent and long-time staff and community member of the Verona Area School District, I would appreciate your Yes vote for the upcoming referendum. This referendum is needed to lower class sizes and to ensure our students get as much support as possible. Your Yes vote will ensure our...
VERONA, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national – Tone Madison

Illustration by Kay Reynolds. The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like,...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Powwow To Be Held In Madison For Indigenous Peoples’ Day

A powwow will be held in Madison tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Monday will be Wisconsin’s fourth annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day was started in 2019 by Governor Tony Evers who proclaimed that Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.” Events to recognize the day will be held around the state. The powwow in Madison will begin at 7pm Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Indigenous Student Center.
MADISON, WI

