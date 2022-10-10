ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin DNR Seeking Hunting Mentors For New Hunters

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging experienced hunters to share their skills and knowledge with novice hunters by becoming hunting mentors this fall. Mentored hunting is a one-on-one learning experience that can be a great way to help new hunters navigate hunting scenarios with...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service crews are currently working to repair a pair of outages caused by the thunderstorms that moved through Wednesday morning. One of the outages is affecting approximately 1,800 customers, while the other outage is affecting approximately 930 customers. Boulder Junction and Arbor Vitae...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN TV

Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power

SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
Badger Herald

Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season

HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
HORTONVILLE, WI

