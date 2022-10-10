Read full article on original website
Osseo Volleyball Defeats Cooper
The Osseo volleyball team defeated Cooper in three hard-fought sets Tuesday. They took the second set 25-17 before coming out on top 25-23 in another close battle in set three. It’s the fourth win of the season for Osseo. Jay Wilcox, reporting.
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Blanks Irondale in Playoff Opener
Carter Sheard scored three first-half goals to lead the Maple Grove boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Irondale in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals. Chris Frantz added two assists for the Crimson. Maple Grove (15-1-0) is the top seed in Section 5AAA and hosts Spring Lake Park (9-6-2) in...
Maple Grove, Wayzata Advance to 5AA Girls Tennis Final
The top two seeds in the Section 5AA girls’ tennis tournament- Maple Grove and Wayzata- advanced to the section final following semifinal wins on Monday. The top seed and defending section champion Crimson eliminated Champlin Park 5-2 while the Trojans beat Delano 4-3 in their semifinal match. Wednesday’s section...
Osseo Football Beats East Ridge 35-19
The Osseo football team scored a nice win on homecoming night, beating East Ridge 35-19. BJ Zakiel rushed for four touchdowns in the victory for Osseo. Zakiel’s 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter gave Osseo a 14-7 lead. The Raptors scored on the last play of the first half...
Wayzata Boys Soccer Set for Section Tournament
The Wayzata boys soccer team is set for the Section 6AAA tournament after a strong regular season. The Trojans enter the playoffs with a 13-1-2 record and number three ranking in class AAA. Wayzata is the top seed for the Section 6AAA tournament, with Armstrong seeded second. The tournament begins...
Play of the Week Winner 10/10 – Isaac Davis
With 71% of the votes, Isaac Davis’ blocked punt for Park Center football is this weeks CCX Sports Play of the Week Winner.
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17
The five-star center is deciding between Minnesota and TCU.
Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State […]
Osseo Hall of Fame Inductees Honored
The class of 2022 in the Osseo High School Athletic Hall of Fame was honored Friday at the Orioles’ homecoming football game. Inductees include: 2013 graduate Phillis Webb, a basketball and track star who also played volleyball and went on to play basketball at Eastern Michigan;. 2004 graduate Jesse...
Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy
A luxury condominium owned by Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba is on the market in downtown Minneapolis for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Reide Housley with Realty Group LLC has the listing at 201 S 11th St. Unit 2320. "Matt loved living at...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — Things are pretty good right now for the No. 24 Illini. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is ranked, has won four games in a row and is sitting at the top of the standings in the Big Ten with an open week looming after Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — After a 200-yard rushing day against Iowa, the Illini offense now sets its eyes on Minnesota. No. 24 Illinois was held out of the end zone in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Hawkeyes, but still had success on the ground. The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had to turn to backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski after starter Tommy DeVito left the game with an ankle injury. Standout wide receiver Isaiah Williams also left the game with a concussion.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Queen of Norway to visit Minnesota this week, including a stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is heading to Minnesota later this week.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state Thursday through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Her first stop will be a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. Then, on Friday, she'll visit St. Olaf College, which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874. According to the college, the queen will, among other things, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new "Special Collections" vault at the Rølvaag Memorial Library. The events are not open to the public.It will be the queen's fourth visit to the college. Her first visit was in 1978 when she was the Crown Princess of Norway. Queen Sonja will also visit the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis. The church, also called Mindekirken, was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America. She'll be at an event that commemorates the church's 100th anniversary.
Teen Activities at Zanewood Rec Center in Brooklyn Park
Zanewood Recreation Center in Brooklyn Park offers specialized programming for teens that ranges from educational and skill building to hobby oriented and game play. Options include team sports like basketball, cooking classes that teach safe kitchen practices, and the popular Youth and Young Adult Entrepreneurship Program (YEP). YEP provides teens and young adults help in starting a business. To learn more about YEP, you can visit Zanewood Rec Center’s social media sites on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, or visit the city’s website at http://www.brooklynpark.org.
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
