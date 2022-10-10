Halloween Ends marks Jamie Lee Curtis' seventh appearance in the Halloween franchise as Laurie Strode, which is also expected to be her last, with Jimmy Kimmel attempting to hold the actor to those words by forcing her to sign a contract agreeing to that offer. Rather than being an actual legal agreement, the gesture was made in jest, as it is said to be enforced by the Haddonfield, Illinois police department. However, with Curtis claiming often that this would be her last time playing Laurie Strode, we feel like she didn't even need the contract to agree to abandon the franchise indefinitely. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO