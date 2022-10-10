Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In HeadAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
Related
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'
While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
TV and film icon Michael J. Fox said at New York Comic Con this weekend that his mother, Phyllis, had died two weeks ago at the age of 92.
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IGN
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox Reunite for Emotional Moment at NYCC
Doc and Marty are back... in the future. Seven years after Back to the Future 2's original vision of the future, the Back to the Future actors reunited at NYCC. Back to the Future fans witnessed the film’s original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox get together for an emotional reunion at New York Comic Con – appearing together on stage to huge applause.
Did Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore Ever Date in Real Life?
In the '60s, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke played a happily married couple in his eponymous sitcom. But did they ever get together in real life?
Michael J. Fox And Tracy Pollan: How Their Love Endured His Heroic Battle With Parkinson's Disease
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan in GAP advertisementMichael J. Fox / Instagram. In the 1980's was there a more popular celebrity than Michael J. Fox? He was beloved by millions around the world and was well-known for his work in the mega-hit franchise "Back to the Future" and the hit TV series "Family Ties." But in 1991, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, he was about the begin the most important fight of his life.
Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service
Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
ETOnline.com
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Netflix unveils new trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Marvel stars' new comedy show
WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero have teamed up for a brand new Netflix workplace comedy series, Blockbuster, which has just released its first trailer. The famous video rental chain stores were once a staple in most towns and over the years with the rise of streaming (the...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere Date, Cast, and More About the Kumail Nanjiani Show
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Collider
'Fear' TV Series From 'The Path' Creator Jessica Goldberg in Development at Peacock
Peacock has begun work developing a series based on the 1996 film Fear, according to a report by Variety. Jessica Goldberg is attached to write and executive produce the adaptation. Fear was originally released in theaters in April 1996, with a cast of young up-and-comers who would go on to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amblin Lands Sci-Fi Pic ‘The Exchange’ From ‘Outer Range’ Creator Brian Watkins And Escape Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners have picked up the sci-fi feature The Exchange, from writer Brian Watkins and producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw, of Escape Artists. Watkins will pen script with Black, Blumenthal and Shaw producing through their Escape Artists banner. Steve Tisch and David Bloomfield are exec producing Plot details are being kept under wraps, for now. Jeb Brody, President of Production, and John Buderwitz, Director of Development, will oversee the project for Amblin Partners. Watkins is the creator and executive producer of the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin. Following its hit first season, the series was just renewed...
Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna
EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
Zooey Deschanel Joins Rose Byrne In Season 3 Of Apple’s ‘Physical’
Zooey Deschanel has joined the Season 3 cast of Physical, Apple TV+’s hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry. Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her...
Sony Swoops On Buzzy GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’ With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson & Shailene Woodley; Filming Underway
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has beaten out other suitors to take one of the hottest movie packages off the table, striking a domestic deal and more for Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money from Black Bear Pictures. This was pretty much the only pre-sale package of scale buyers were buzzing about going...
Comments / 0