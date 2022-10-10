ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2

Wild boars roaming, destroying parts of South Bay neighborhood

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Sometimes, the NIMBY complex, where neighbors band together to keep an unwanted item out of their neighborhood, can be a good thing. "We need to do something. It’s ruining our lower meadow, and it’s tearing up neighbor’s yards all over the place," said Chris Wood, president of the Holiday Lake Estates Homeowner’s Assoc.
KSBW.com

25th anniversary of John Denver's death

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Wednesday marks 25 years since country-folk singer John Denver died after crashing a plane into the Monterey Bay. The musician was one of the biggest artists of the 1970s, with hits including "Thank God I'm a Country Boy," I'm Leaving on a Jet Plane," and "Sunshine on My Shoulders."
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
KION News Channel 5/46

John Denver killed in Pacific Grove plane crash 25 years ago today

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Twenty-five years ago today, singer/songwriter John Denver died in a plane crash in Pacific Grove. Denver was flying a homemade plane, practicing landings and takeoffs, at the Monterey Regional Airport. He was just offshore when the plane ran out of fuel. Memorial in Pacific Grove The National Transportation Safety Board reports that he The post John Denver killed in Pacific Grove plane crash 25 years ago today appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Benchlands homeless clearing almost finished, 100 people left

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A project to evict homeless people camped out at the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, one of the largest homeless encampments in Santa Cruz, is almost finished. There was a total of about 300 people living in the encampment. Now there are is about 100...
CBS San Francisco

Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
