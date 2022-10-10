MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO