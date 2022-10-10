Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
‘God, don’t bite me again’: How two shark attacks in two months changed everything at Lovers Point
PACIFIC GROVE – Somehow, he wasn’t desperate for air. He didn’t feel the pain across his abdomen and thighs. He didn’t notice the blood. A strange sense of calm enveloped Steve Bruemmer as he hung weightless underwater and stared into the cold black eye of a great white shark.
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
Wild boars roaming, destroying parts of South Bay neighborhood
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Sometimes, the NIMBY complex, where neighbors band together to keep an unwanted item out of their neighborhood, can be a good thing. "We need to do something. It’s ruining our lower meadow, and it’s tearing up neighbor’s yards all over the place," said Chris Wood, president of the Holiday Lake Estates Homeowner’s Assoc.
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
West Cliff assisted living project passes by slim margin; affordability main concern among 'no' votes
Does affordability apply to assisted living facilities? Not according to city regulations, but two Santa Cruz planning commissioners voted against the plan, citing those concerns. The proposal for a 76-unit senior living facility is moving forward, with issues including traffic and preserving monarch butterfly habitat part of the plan.
One of the oldest Whole Foods in the Bay Area plans to move to bigger location
The store was only the fourth Whole Foods to open in the Bay Area.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
25th anniversary of John Denver's death
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Wednesday marks 25 years since country-folk singer John Denver died after crashing a plane into the Monterey Bay. The musician was one of the biggest artists of the 1970s, with hits including "Thank God I'm a Country Boy," I'm Leaving on a Jet Plane," and "Sunshine on My Shoulders."
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
Benchlands homeless clearing almost finished, 100 people left
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A project to evict homeless people camped out at the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, one of the largest homeless encampments in Santa Cruz, is almost finished. There was a total of about 300 people living in the encampment. Now there are is about 100...
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
3 California spots land on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
(NEXSTAR) – No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world’s coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out. The site compiled a list of the 51 “coolest neighborhoods” around the world, three of which can be found in the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.
Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident
MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
