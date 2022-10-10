ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Perry Ellis to offer alternative pickup options through Via.Delivery platform

Golf fans looking for a new outfit to pair with their golf game for next spring can now take advantage of convenient pickup options being offered through Via.Delivery. The buy online, pickup anywhere (BOPA) delivery technology company, has inked a deal to provide its services to Perry Ellis and its associated brands, including An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Rafaella, Cubavera, Callaway and GolfApparelShop.com. GolfApparelShop.com supports six golf and tennis brands, including PGA Tour and Jack Nicklaus.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Bison Transport acquires 2nd Maine-based carrier

Canadian carrier Bison Transport announced Wednesday it will be acquiring Pottle’s Transportation on Oct. 31. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Hermon, Maine-based Pottle’s operates a truckload fleet of more than 200 tractors and 750 trailers through the U.S. Northeast. It also has a logistics offering and provides yard management and warehousing services. The more than 60-year-old company is a second-generation family-owned business.
HERMON, ME
freightwaves.com

TA Services adds West Coast brokerage in latest deal

Texas-based 3PL TA Services announced it has acquired California-based KPI Logistics. Financial terms of the deal were not provided. KPI is a multimodal 3PL focused on truckload, less-than-truckload and flatbed brokerage services throughout North America. The 12-year-old company also provides managed transportation services. “KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

KAG Logistics expands 3PL platform through Connectrans deal

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) subsidiary KAG Logistics (KAGL) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Canadian 3PL Connectrans Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Based in the Toronto area, Connectrans specializes in U.S.-Canada cross-border freight transportation, including truckload (dry van, temperature control and flatbed), less-than-truckload and intermodal freight, through...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Descartes
Thrillist

Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program

Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Freightwaves
Robb Report

Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

LTL survey ranks Peninsula No. 1 overall, Old Dominion top national carrier

Peninsula Truck Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line received top honors from consulting and research company Mastio. The firm’s less-than-truckload rankings for 2022 showed Peninsula was rated the highest overall for value and loyalty, with Old Dominion receiving the highest marks of any national carrier. This was the second...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Norwegian Drops Drink Package Edge It Held Over Royal Caribbean, Carnival

While cruises offer an all-inclusive vacation experience, the "all" part does not include drinks on most Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) cruises. Your basic cruise fare includes meals in a variety of restaurants, but if you want anything other than very basic drinks (water, milk, coffee, tea, and some not-juice juices) you end up paying extra,
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

For a Limited Time, Earn 95,000 Bonus Points towards a Delta Airlines Flight

Affiliate link in article; special offer valid until 11/14/2022. For the last several years, Logan and I have used the Chase Sapphire credit card, a card that we put the majority of our purchases on to gain points. However, bad habits die hard and while I could have reaped the travel benefits from the card, it was easy for me to cash in those points for Amazon purchases instead. In fact, since I can remember, I have checked the “Points toward Amazon Purchases” box, feeling like my Amazon purchases were “free”. While the Chase Sapphire Preferred card does offer many travel benefits, I never used them as I should. Fast-forward to 2022.
freightwaves.com

What are the complexities in LTL linehaul transportation?

Less-than-truckload execution requires an integrated network of terminals, some of which are dependent on others to keep freight flowing through the system. The mode entails picking up freight locally, sorting it at a service center and transferring it via linehaul closer to its ultimate destination geography, where it is sorted again at another facility prior to its final delivery to the customer. Parts of this process can be repeated more than once for any given shipment.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Bay and Bay sells tank trucking unit to Foodliner parent

Refrigerated carrier Bay and Bay announced it has sold its tank trucking unit to the McCoy Group, the parent of Foodliner and Quest Liner, which combine to make the largest food-grade bulk fleet in the U.S. Dubuque, Iowa-based Foodliner will run the operation out of the current location in Burnsville,...
BURNSVILLE, MN
freightwaves.com

Deutsche Post DHL raises full-year earnings outlook

German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTC US: DPSGY) said Monday it will raise its full-year earnings guidance after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter and nine-month results. Deutsche Post DHL said it expects full-year earnings before interest and taxes to come in higher than the 8 billion euros ($7.7...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Amazon investing $970M to electrify European fleet￼

Online shopping’s resident goliath is investing in cleaner ways to power its transportation network. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Sunday announced plans to spend 1 billion euros (about $970 million) to electrify and decarbonize its European fleet over the next five years. The e-commerce giant will invest in electric vans, small delivery hubs and charging stations.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves TRAC is now available in RevenovaTMS

FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and Revenova, whose transportation management system – RevenovaTMS – the leading multi-modal TMS solution certified on the salesforce cloud and available in the AppExchange marketplace, are partnering. FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) is now available to RevenovaTMS customers that are also FreightWaves TRAC application programming interface (API) subscribers.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy