Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to area hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A second gunshot victim was subsequently found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in an apartment on the nearby Camden Street.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden expressed great concern over the brazen nature of the incident.

“We have too many guns on our streets. This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday,” Hayden said during a news conference. “It’s concerning. I can tell you that when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response, I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings. There seem to be more and more of them.”

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigators assigned to Hayden’s office are assisting Boston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

