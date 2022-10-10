ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDGrU_0iTO6kiP00

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to area hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A second gunshot victim was subsequently found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in an apartment on the nearby Camden Street.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden expressed great concern over the brazen nature of the incident.

“We have too many guns on our streets. This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday,” Hayden said during a news conference. “It’s concerning. I can tell you that when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response, I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings. There seem to be more and more of them.”

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigators assigned to Hayden’s office are assisting Boston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Freddy Murillo
2d ago

Roxbury ain't as bad as it used to be. A lot of white people live there now. Now you say Mattapan and yeah I wouldn't be shocked.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in face at Vermont hotel

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — A Massachusetts man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face at a hotel in Vermont, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a Comfort Inn in White River Junction on the morning of Oct. 6 found Michael Lamont, of Lowell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hartford, Vermont, Police Department.
LOWELL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Follow Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle

The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
HAVERHILL, MA
newstalknewengland.com

2 Teenagers Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston, 1 Dead

A 14-year-old juvenile was shot and killed on a Boston street Monday, in broad daylight. The shooting incident was in the area of 2990 Washington Street in the Roxbury section of the city. Boston Police confirmed they responded to the area about 12:18 p.m., for a shotspotter activation. Upon arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

2 injured in rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
133K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy