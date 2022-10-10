Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Police Seeking Biker in Gaithersburg Park Incident
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is looking for a man who was riding an electric bicycle when he reportedly waved a handgun at soccer players and uttered racial slurs. The incident occurred Oct 8 at 12:15 p.m. at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive in Gaithersburg. The person was...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
fox5dc.com
Victim attacked by 7 armed robbery suspects, no property taken: police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man told police he was attacked by at least seven armed robbery suspects and lost consciousness. When he woke up, he says none of his property was taken. Anne Arundel County Police say officers responded to the area of Harris Heights...
VIDEO: $10K Reward Offered For Information On Montgomery 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects accused of violently robbing a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store in the 5100 block of River Road around 3 a.m., and placed merchandise on the counter at the cash register to pay for them. When the clerk was giving change back to one of the suspects, a second suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun, and instructed the clerk to open the cash register to give them money, according to Montgomery County police.
Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man
Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
fox5dc.com
Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County. Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in...
Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
DC Police investigating after man found beaten, unconscious
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.
Man In Custody For Carjacking, Kidnapping Charged With Attempted Murder Of Minor In Montgomery
A 29-year-old man already apprehended for a carjacking and kidnapping incident is now facing an attempted murder charge following a lengthy investigation into a summer shooting in Maryland, police announced. Montgomery County resident Damien Fisher, of Germantown, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault following an...
Body camera footage of deadly shooting involving police in Riverdale Park released
The Maryland Attorney General's Office released police body camera footage of a shooting that involved an officer in Riverdale Park in September.
Homicide detectives continue to search for clues in 2015 missing person case
Homicide detectives continue to search for information that may help solve a missing persons case from 2015
Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
thedcpost.com
DC Police Search for Card Skimming Suspects, Warn Public
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspects involved in a card skimming scheme by placing devices on credit card machines at DC businesses. In the latest of a string of events, two suspects installed a skimming device on the credit card reader after distracting the salesperson in a convenience store in Northwest Washington.
WTOP
Md. man sentenced to 37 years for 2014 killing of DC woman
A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times. Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.
bethesdamagazine.com
One killed, one injured in downtown Bethesda collision
A man was killed Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, police said. Shortly after...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
