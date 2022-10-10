ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment

Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsb#Stablecoin#United Nations#Global Payments#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cpmi#The European Central Bank
Yahoo!

Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide

Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Might Rival Top Custodian Banks With Unmatched Market Value

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has argued that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon rival the market capitalization of top custodian banks. He said in a tweet that despite BTC's market cap being just 0.25% of that of the top nine custodian banks, seven of them have entered the crypto custody space in 2022 alone.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments

Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Stablecoin Could be Russia’s Preferred Medium of Exchange for Foreign Trade: Chainalysis

Chainalysis found that stablecoin usage in Russia has increased since the war began. A new study shows that over 18% of all crypto received by Eastern Europe comes from addresses associated with risky or illicit activity, far more than any other region. With the biggest news in the region being Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both countries have seen a steady increase in cryptocurrency transfers.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says JPMorgan and Traditional Finance Threatened by Idea of Full Reserve Banking

The chief executive of the company behind USD Coin (USDC) says that traditional financial institutions are feeling vulnerable to the idea of full-reserve banking systems. In a new discussion with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire says that blockchain is much more efficient than the systems used by banks to move and track money.
BUSINESS
cryptobriefing.com

Four Signs a Digital Dollar Is Coming (and Why You Should Care)

As authorities increasingly turn their attention to crypto regulation, several signs indicate that a U.S. CBDC may be on the horizon. Authorities have warmed up to the idea in the months since President Joe Biden's executive order directing dozens of government agencies to develop reports on crypto policy. While a...
CURRENCIES
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy