Remnant
2d ago
They didn’t ask the other Indian police for help. They always help each other. They want you to believe that they need the Indian police for help. This is false. Law enforcement helps each other out. All the time.
7
Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies looking for suspect in truck theft
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted in a truck theft last month. Deputies responded to a home in the 73500 Block of South 230 Road, just outside of Wagoner on Sept. 28. The victim reported his 2019 Ford F250 went...
Tulsa mother facing Child Stealing charges continues to fight for her children
TULSA, Okla. — A complex custody case could end up getting a Tulsa mom deported. Maria Rosario Chico was in a Tulsa County Courtroom today for a hearing to request Child Stealing charges against her be dropped. FOX23 was in the courtroom as Judge Dawn Moody denied the request.
Bristow woman pleads guilty for kidnapping victim at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint at a Sapulpa gas station and forcing her to drive to Kellyville, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, age 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon...
news9.com
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Man with child in his arms charged after shooting at officer
A man with addresses in both Roland and Fort Smith is facing multiple felony charges in Sequoyah County District Court after he reportedly shot at a Roland Police officer while holding a small child in his arms. Elbert Fuller was booked into the county detention center on Saturday and charged with with a laundry list of complaints, including shooting with intent to kill, child abuse, placing…
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
(KY3) - A Bolivar business owner is now behind bars in Oklahoma. We started telling you about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures more than a year ago. His company builds pole barns. Dozens of customers told us they paid thousands. Many waited months and nothing. Others got what they call shoddy work.
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
KOCO
Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas
PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
Suspect In McLain HS Shooting Surrenders To Authorities
News On 6 was there when Ni'Avien Golden said his tearful goodbyes to friends and family outside the David L. Moss jail and spoke to his mother Anje. “My son is not a monster, he is not a thug, we’re surrendering him today to let them know he’s not running, he’s not going anywhere," she said.
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
KTUL
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy who police were looking for after a shooting at a homecoming game at McLain High School has turned himself in, Tulsa police announced on social media on Saturday. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with...
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Arrest warrant issued for 16 year old connected to deadly shooting at McLain
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to last week’s deadly shooting at McLain High School. Police are searching for 16-year-old Niavien Golden. He faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Investigators said Golden...
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
