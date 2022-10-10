ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway

Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing. Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect....
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet

Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
The Hollywood Reporter

Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries

In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Week#See Through#The Red Carpet#British
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Showed Off Her Ridiculously Toned Legs In A Skimpy, Glittering Mini Skirt On Instagram

Dua Lipa continued to show off her insanely enviable body and equally impressive style prowess in a ten-image carousel that she shared to her Instagram account on September 13th, ahead of the first of her two highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And the teeny tiny glitter skirt that she wore in the first picture (and again in a few others within the same carousel) commanded most of the attention, not only because of how blinding the sequins were, but because of how it showed off Dua’s endlessly long and toned legs!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Fans Think Zac Efron Looks Like David Hasselhoff After His Appearance On 'Jimmy Fallon' And We Can't Unsee It

This article was posted on 09/11/22 titled: Zac Efron Is Finally Addressing His Shocking Face Transformation. Zac Efron has finally addressed the plastic surgery rumors that have been doing the rounds over the past few years in a very candid interview with Men’s Health. Although the 34-year-old High School Musical actor has always been a Hollywood heartthrob with beyond-enviable good looks, the drastic change in his appearance over the past few years hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fans convinced that he underwent plastic surgery to achieve a bigger and even more chiseled jawline, and a tighter, wrinkle-free complexion.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Britney Spears claims mum slapped her ‘so hard’ for partying until 4am

Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'

Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Papparazzo Speaks Out After Breaking Arm In Incident With Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have been fast friends for years, and the two have traveled together a bunch just this year, spending time in Ibiza over the summer and to Buenos Aires more recently. They were spotted leaving a restaurant called Patagonia Sur when an incident occurred that led to a papparazzo breaking his arm and going to the hospital. That photographer is now speaking out about the incident but details are still fuzzy regarding what actually went down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chloë Grace Moretz calls for ‘compassion’ as she discusses viral Family Guy meme about her body

Chloë Grace Moretz has once again spoken out about the viral 2016 Family Guy meme about her body.Appearing at the red carpet premiere of The Peripheral on Tuesday (11 October), the 25-year-old actor said that seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.“I think the big thing is that compassion is a really key thing in humanity and just being kind with the words that you say with one another, the things you say online,” Moretz told Entertainment Tonight.She continued: “I think compassion is key and I hope that the world can have a little bit more of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy