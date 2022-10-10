Read full article on original website
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule; Baker Mayfield is expected to miss game vs. Rams
The Rams' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have fired coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is said to be out with a high ankle sprain.
Panthers fire two of Matt Rhule’s longtime assistants, Phil Snow and Ed Foley
Matt Rhule isn’t the only one being shown the door in Carolina. The Panthers have also fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. And they additionally fired assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. It’s unclear whether...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
Charlotte native Wilks introduced as new Panthers interim head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
Panthers announce major Matt Rhule decision
The Carolina Panthers have made a significant change in the wake of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Matt Rhule has been fired as the head coach of the Panthers, according to a press release from the team. Steve Wilks, who was previously Carolina’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, will take over as interim head coach.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
Wilks, chosen Monday by owner Dave Tepper to lead the Panthers the rest of this season, met with the media for the first time on Tuesday, discussing his approach to the job.
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina
The Arizona Cardinals saw some familiar faces in the news on Monday. The Carolina Panthers kicked Matt Rhule and Phil Snow to the curb, opening up two interim openings on the other side of the country. As fate would have it, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks would be filling...
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
