Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
WNCT

Charlotte native Wilks introduced as new Panthers interim head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
FOX Sports

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers announce major Matt Rhule decision

The Carolina Panthers have made a significant change in the wake of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Matt Rhule has been fired as the head coach of the Panthers, according to a press release from the team. Steve Wilks, who was previously Carolina’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, will take over as interim head coach.
247Sports

Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
Yardbarker

Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina

The Arizona Cardinals saw some familiar faces in the news on Monday. The Carolina Panthers kicked Matt Rhule and Phil Snow to the curb, opening up two interim openings on the other side of the country. As fate would have it, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks would be filling...
WBTV

Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
