ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Bacon talks losing ‘most’ of fortune to Bernie Madoff: ‘There’s obvious life lessons’

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SuGf_0iTO5nFx00

Actor Kevin Bacon spoke out about his family’s experience losing the bulk of its money when disgraced fraudster Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme unraveled during the Great Recession.

Bacon and his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, lost an unspecified fortune in the now-deceased Madoff’s scheme, which ranks as the largest financial fraud of its kind in US history.

Bacon detailed the incident during an appearance on Monday’s episode of the “SmartLess” podcast , hosted by fellow actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

“We had most of our money in Madoff,” Bacon said. “There’s obvious life lessons there – if something is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.”

“When something like that happens, you look at each other and you go, ‘well, that sucks and let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.’ We’ve made it this far, our kids are healthy, we’re healthy, you know? Let’s look at what we have that’s good. We can still both work,” he added.

Bacon and Sedgwick have not revealed how much money they lost in Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, though various news reports have placed the figure in the millions of dollars. To date, the Madoff Victim Fund has returned more than $4 billion to more than 40,000 victims impacted by the scheme, according to its website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ilv2T_0iTO5nFx00
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon were ensnared in Bernie Madoff’s fraud.
Getty Images for Paramount Pictu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXzj6_0iTO5nFx00
Kevin Bacon opened up about his experiences with fraudster Bernie Madoff.
WireImage

“Certainly, you get angry and stuff, but I have to say, there were a lot of people who were much worse off than we were – old people, people whose retirement funds were completely decimated. So there’s always going to be somebody that’s going to have it a lot worse than you,” Bacon added.

Bacon, who is best known for his roles in classic films such as “A Few Good Men” and “Footloose,” said his family managed to recover “a portion of some money back,” though he did not provide specifics.

“There’s the money that you put into something and there’s the money that you’ve, in theory, accrued with interest over years, but that’s not real. That’s just a number that was on a piece of paper,” Bacon said.

“I think people will be not happy to hear me whining about money,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5IU4_0iTO5nFx00
Bernie Madoff received a 150-year prison sentence.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bacon and Sedgwick were just two of a group of many celebrities who were snared in Madoff’s scheme. Other well-known victims included baseball legend Sandy Koufax, former Mets owner Fred Wilpon and director Steven Spielberg.

Bacon previously spoke about his experience with Madoff in a 2017 interview with The Guardian.

“It was a bad day. But pretty quickly we were able to see all the things we had as opposed to whatever we lost, and those are the biggest cliches: children, health, love, a nice home. So we got through it together. I don’t think about Madoff, like, at all, Bacon said at the time.

In 2021, Madoff died in prison at age 82 while housed at a secure federal medical center in Butner, NC. He was serving a 150-year sentence in connection to his various financial crimes.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
MOVIES
EW.com

Kevin Bacon lost 'most' of his money in Bernie Madoff ponzi scheme

Kevin Bacon is no stranger to bringing home the bacon. Losing it, however, was an entirely different experience. The actor revealed that he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, had invested and lost "most of our money" in Bernie Madoff's $50 billion Ponzi scheme during Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Sandy Koufax
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Bernie Madoff
Person
Fred Wilpon
Person
Kyra Sedgwick
Person
Steven Spielberg
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Madoff S Ponzi#The Madoff Victim Fund#Paramount
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy