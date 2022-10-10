ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Meghan McCain rips conservatives for Kanye West support: ‘I have zero tolerance for this s–t’

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Meghan McCain slammed Kanye West for his anti-Semitic posts on social media and ripped conservatives who support the “Gold Digger” singer.

McCain took to Instagram after West went on an anti-Semitic rant Sunday , saying he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jewish people — a mishearing of a military term, “defcon,” that denotes the intensity of a national security threat.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he tweeted.

West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted and the offensive posts were removed, but not before McCain and other personalities took notice.

McCain's Instagram post in response to West's anti-Semitic social media rant.
Instagram/@meghanmccain

“I have zero tolerance for this s–t. Zero,” McCain wrote in a long Instagram post. “This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash.”

McCain then took aim at conservatives who criticize celebrities unless they side with them. The former outspoken panelist on “The View” did not call out any particular conservative, but her criticism comes just days after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson landed a big interview with West.

West's anti-Semitic tweet, which was removed from Twitter this weekend.
Instagram/@meghanmccain//Kanye W

Carlson reeled in nearly 3.6 million viewers, becoming the top show of all cable news programs last week, when the host sat down with West, who defended sending models down the catwalk while wearing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during last week’s Paris fashion show .

During the interview, the 45-year-old rapper, who was married to Kim Kardashian, also weighed in on race in America, his ex-wife and former President Donald Trump, among other topics.

Meghan McCain slammed Kanye West and conservatives who support him.
Getty Images

Republicans and conservative commentators applauded West’s interview, especially his comments on being pro-life and being persecuted for supporting Trump, according to Mediaite . For example, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account posted a clip of the interview, in which West lauded his pro-life stance and showed off a necklace with a photo of an ultrasound of a baby.

After the interview aired, the account tweeted: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

McCain said she found conservative support to be “poison” and took a screenshot of West’s “death con 3” tweet on Sunday, writing : “This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear. Do not look the other way from this statement – it is the public hatred of Judaism and Jews and full f—ing stop there is NO place for this anywhere.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist recently sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Corbis via Getty Images

McCain has been a lightning rod for speaking out against Trump.

Last month, McCain ripped Trump for his “totally botched” response to the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking outrage from the MAGA camp on social media.

One Twitter user body-shamed McCain, who had yet to announce that she is pregnant with her second child, writing: “Megan [sic] must be waving those fat boobs of hers to get your attn … loser.”

The former "The View" panelist has been trolled online by MAGA supporters.
ABC via Getty Images

McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, the co-founder of The Federalist, shot back with a bizarre tweet, in which he bragged about his wife’s breasts.

“I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big tits,” he wrote .

McCain then replied to her husband’s response, adding, “OH MY GOD – BEN 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Shortly after, McCain, who is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), revealed news of her pregnancy.

