Nicolas Batum on Victor Wembanyama: He's 'next' for basketball, not just French basketball

Haynes: When you say Victor Wembanyama is next, what do you mean exactly? Nicolas Batum: “I’m not saying he’s next for French basketball; he’s next for basketball. As for French basketball, you had me, [Evan] Fournier, [Rudy] Gobert. But when I say next, I’m talking about the world of basketball. The buzz for him is similar to when Luka [Doncic] came in four years ago. It’s kind of the same hype.”

Victor Wembanyama has all the tools, and his mentality appears as generational as his skillset.

“What I love about him is that he’s very wise for his age,” Rudy Gobert said. “I think he’s a very old soul.”

Nicolas Batum admits he was shocked when he first saw 14-year-old Victor Wembanyama 😯🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/JscZrMX3YV – 3:40 PM

When Victor Wembanyama blocked Jordan Loyd’s three-pointer from the paint, he thought he was trippin’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/rvuXjpRrPZ – 11:15 AM

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes: First, let me start off by saying you were right. You told me about this kid named Victor Wembanyama from France about three years ago. Nicolas Batum: “I know. I tried to warn you. I told you before anybody knew about him.” Haynes: I know. You said he was going to be the future of the NBA. He was so young at the time that I guess I just dismissed you. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 10, 2022

Nicolas Batum: “The first time I remember seeing him in late June of 2018, he was 14 years old. I heard about him a little bit before that, but had never seen him live. I had a practice with the French national team in Paris and he was practicing after us. I saw him walking in and I’m like, ‘This is the big kid I heard about a couple weeks ago?’ And one of the coaches said, ‘Yeah. He’s the new kid. He’s supposed to be great and he’s really tall.’ I said, ‘No, he’s not tall; he’s different.’ I saw him joking around with his friends and just being young. I saw him pick up the basketball and he started dribbling. I was shocked how he could handle the ball at that size. Then our coaches said it’s time for us to get on the bus and I’m like, ‘Go. Go. I’m staying. I’m going to check this kid out. Give me 15 minutes.’ -via Yahoo! Sports / October 10, 2022

Nicolas Batum: “After watching him, I talked to Tony Parker because we’re part owners of [French basketball team] ASVEL Basket. I said to Tony, ‘Yo, I got the next one. I just saw the next one. I like everybody else, but this kid is insane. He’s gonna be crazy good.’ I’ve been following the kid since he was 14 years old, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet his family a couple of times. He’s special.” -via Yahoo! Sports / October 10, 2022

What has it been like mentoring Victor Wembanyama? Rudy Gobert: It’s been great. I’ve known Victor since he was 13 years old. He’s a great kid. He’s very wise. Obviously, he has all the tools. But what makes him special is his mindset and his spirit. He’s passionate about the game. He wants to be great, and he knows what it takes to be great. He’s putting all of that together and working really hard to get to that level. It’s been really cool to watch him grow. -via NBA.com / October 10, 2022

When did you realize he would be a special player? Rudy Gobert: The first time I watched him play. We all knew he would be special. But the real question was how far and how special? These last few days, we can all agree that he’s going to be something unique. As soon as I got to speak with him and understand his mindset, I knew he would be great. He has all of the tools, but the mentality is the most important tool. He has that. -via NBA.com / October 10, 2022