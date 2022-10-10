ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso subsidizes operational costs of water parks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local
KFOX 14

Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Elections
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash on Transmountain closes lanes

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Transmountain east near Resler Drive Wednesday morning. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Injuries and what caused the crash is unknown. The crash happened before 8 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 9th through Oct. 15th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Sunday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 8...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Beto O'Rourke to host College Tour Town Hall at UTEP Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in El Paso Tuesday as part of his college-focused tour. O’Rourke will host a College Tour Town Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center, 500 W University Ave.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy