Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
KFOX 14
75 migrants processed at El Paso County's new processing center on its opening day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday marked the first day of operations for the El Paso County migrant processing center. The center is only for migrants with sponsors or for those with money to help them leave El Paso. The county will not cover the cost of transportation. El...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso subsidizes operational costs of water parks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
KFOX 14
Judge grants state extension to review audios, transcripts in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A second status hearing was held Tuesday to determine if the Hoffman family violated the gag order that is connected to the Walmart shooting trial. Judge Sam Medrano set the gag order in July. Medrano granted a 45-day extension so the El Paso Assistant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Beto O'Rourke says El Paso should not be busing migrants to overwhelmed cities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rouorke made a pit stop at the University of Texas of El Paso on Tuesday as part of his College Tour. This event was just one town hall the El Paso native has been hosting across the state. During today's event,...
KFOX 14
Anthony city manager also working as city manager at Sunland Park while mayor hires
ANTHOYN, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park and Anthony, New Mexico are sharing Mario Juarez-Infante as acting city manager and will continue to do so for the next two months. Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea told KFOX14 that they are in the process of looking to hire a new city...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
KFOX 14
3 people killed in head-on collision on Ascencion Street in far east El Paso county ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The identities of the three teens killed in a head-on collision on N. Ascencion Street were released. El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Gael Joaquin Torres; 19, Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon; 18 and Yahir Cedillo; 19 as the El Pasoans that died in the crash on October 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
KFOX 14
'There is no more migrant surge': Shelters say they are seeing fewer migrants
EL PASO, TX ( KFOX14) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
KFOX 14
Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran restaurants bring diversity to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the Borderland we celebrate people, we celebrate culture. KFOX14 went on a tasting journey, that highlights the cultural differences in El Paso through Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran food. 787 Restaurant & Bar is a Puerto Rican restaurant in east El Paso.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
CBP officers seize estimated $1.4 million worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized about $1.4 million worth of cocaine at the Bridge of the Americas. Officers intercepted 128 pounds of cocaine through the cargo facility on Thursday. “This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making...
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash on Transmountain closes lanes
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Transmountain east near Resler Drive Wednesday morning. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Injuries and what caused the crash is unknown. The crash happened before 8 a.m.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 9th through Oct. 15th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Sunday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 8...
KFOX 14
Beto O'Rourke to host College Tour Town Hall at UTEP Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in El Paso Tuesday as part of his college-focused tour. O’Rourke will host a College Tour Town Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center, 500 W University Ave.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
KFOX 14
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
KFOX 14
Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
Comments / 0