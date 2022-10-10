ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

abc27.com

Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving

YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
YORK, PA
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Pennsylvania State
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
susquehannastyle.com

The Face of Farm To Table: The Team of Harvest Seasonal Grill

Harvest Seasonal Grill’s dedication to a farm-to-table standard and seasonal freshness sets it apart. Bar Manager Casey Frank knows this well—she has been with the Harrisburg location since it opened in 2014, crafting creative drink specials and much more. Frank says, “I try to make the atmosphere as...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New hotel opening soon in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new SpringHill Suites hotel will be officially opening its doors for guests on Thursday, Oct. 13. The new, 124-suite hotel, is located off Route 15 and surrounded by an array of restaurants and other businesses such as Trader Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, Bonefish Grill, and more. The new Marriott International franchised hotel is also located within minutes of UPMC and Penn State Holy Spirit hospital.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store. Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release. The store will be...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

$250,000-winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket sold at York County Rutter's

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket that won $250,000 from last Friday's drawing was sold in York County, the Lottery said Tuesday. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn (6-7-19-20-23) to win the prize, according to the Lottery. It was sold at a Rutter's Store on North Main Street in Spring Grove.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
PennLive.com

Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’

The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New bike share program starts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
HARRISBURG, PA

