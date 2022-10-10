ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Llano Estacado Winery offers VIP Tickets to the Grape Day Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy the VIP Package at this year’s Grape Day Festival at Llano Estacado Winery on Saturday, October 15. You will experience access to the VIP tent for the duration of the event from noon-7pm, 6 drink tickets, food provided by Tom & Bingo’s BBQ and more. Purchase all tickets at shop.llanowine.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Community Theater presents She Kills Monsters in October

LUBBOCK, Texas—You can catch the performance of She Kills Monsters at the Lubbock Community Theatre two weekends in October. Purchase your tickets for October 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or on their Facebook page: Lubbock Theatre.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The St Joseph annual Sausage Festival in Slaton offers more than just sausage

SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales.
SLATON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Magnificent 4 to perform at Buddy Holly Hall on Oct. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced The Magnificent 4 will make a stop in Lubbock in late October. The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Come and See curator’s choice of clothing of the Clothing and Textile Treasures

LUBBOCK, Texas—Take a peek inside the closet of the clothing and textile department at Texas Tech University Museum. The Come and See event will display clothing, quilts, dolls and embroider pieces discussing the backgrounds of each object. For dates and times RSVP Dr. Montgomery at marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or 806- 834-5146.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
everythinglubbock.com

Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission

LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: October 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Fog in the morning, clearing out this afternoon. High of 77°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cool and calm. Low of 56°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few lingering showers to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
LUBBOCK, TX

