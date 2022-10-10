Read full article on original website
Llano Estacado Winery offers VIP Tickets to the Grape Day Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy the VIP Package at this year’s Grape Day Festival at Llano Estacado Winery on Saturday, October 15. You will experience access to the VIP tent for the duration of the event from noon-7pm, 6 drink tickets, food provided by Tom & Bingo’s BBQ and more. Purchase all tickets at shop.llanowine.com.
Lubbock Community Theater presents She Kills Monsters in October
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can catch the performance of She Kills Monsters at the Lubbock Community Theatre two weekends in October. Purchase your tickets for October 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or on their Facebook page: Lubbock Theatre.
The St Joseph annual Sausage Festival in Slaton offers more than just sausage
SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales.
Literary Lubbock, Lubbock Public Library partner for the Lubbock Book Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas — Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library have partnered to co-host the third chapter of the Lubbock Book Festival. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the festival will be held on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 at the Mahon Library.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock hosting Family Fall Fest on Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas — Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock will host a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21. According to a press release, the event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Resale Center which is located at 1505 34th Street. Amerigroup and several other...
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
The Magnificent 4 to perform at Buddy Holly Hall on Oct. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced The Magnificent 4 will make a stop in Lubbock in late October. The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. According to a...
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
Come and See curator’s choice of clothing of the Clothing and Textile Treasures
LUBBOCK, Texas—Take a peek inside the closet of the clothing and textile department at Texas Tech University Museum. The Come and See event will display clothing, quilts, dolls and embroider pieces discussing the backgrounds of each object. For dates and times RSVP Dr. Montgomery at marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or 806- 834-5146.
Electric competition coming to the Hub City as we make ‘the big switch’
LUBBOCK, Texas – Last week, Reliant cut the ribbon and opened their new office here in Lubbock. This electric company is one of many coming to town soon as we get ready to make the big switch. For years, Lubbock Power and Light has been the main electric provider for most of Lubbock. 70 percent […]
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission
LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: October 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Fog in the morning, clearing out this afternoon. High of 77°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cool and calm. Low of 56°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few lingering showers to the...
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
