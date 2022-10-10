ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Community Updates, Wednesday Oct. 12 – Thursday Oct. 13

The SMUD Policy Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. View the agenda here. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. The Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. View the agenda. The meeting can...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Hemmed In And Shut Out

To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
SACRAMENTO, CA

