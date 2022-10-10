ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
Consumer Reports.org

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Smartphone Review

Budget phones are on the rise. Apple, Google, and Samsung all introduced models this year that cost around $450 and do everything most people want a phone to do, such as taking clear, Instagrammable photos and running for at least a day on a single charge. These new models should be welcome for many people shopping for a new cellphone, especially given today’s high inflation.
Android Police

The best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases in 2022

After reinventing the Pixel experience last year, Google could focus on refining the hardware and software with the Pixel 7 Pro, bumping up the video experience with Cinematic Blur and 4K 60fps on all of its cameras. Whether you intend to take those cameras everywhere to start your TikTok career or just want one of the best Android phones on the market, protect your investment with the best Pixel 7 Pro cases. From thin and clear to ruggedly handsome, there's a case here for everyone.
Android Police

Google boosts new gaming Chromebooks with free GeForce Now and Amazon Luna

Hot off the heels of Stadia's death, Google is still somehow interested in gaming, and so there's a fresh initiative for Chromebooks centered around, you guessed it, gaming. Specifically, cloud gaming, with Nvidia at the forefront as the closest partner in the endeavor. Basically, Chromebooks are great for working in the cloud, and now that cloud gaming is so popular this year with multiple streaming-centric devices coming from the likes of Logitech and Razer, it's no surprise to see laptop manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, and Lenovo also jumping on the bandwagon with fresh Chromebooks made specifically for cloud gaming, including the telltale sign of a proper gaming laptop, RGB keyboards.
Android Police

WhatsApp users on fake apps have had their data stolen, Meta says

WhatsApp has been in a race to keep up with Telegram by matching old features and putting out new ones. Among the features currently under development on the widely-used messaging app is the ability to block users from taking screenshots of self-destructing images and videos. But parent company Meta may have some bigger privacy concerns on its plate, based on a lawsuit it has filed against a handful of firms that have developed unofficial WhatsApp clients on Android that were reportedly harvesting sensitive user data.
Android Police

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get Security & Privacy panel with their first Feature Drop

During its big October launch event, Google gave us a glimpse at an upcoming settings pane that is supposed to come to the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This Security & Privacy section brings together all security and privacy settings you could need (as the name suggests), and it will give you proactive warnings and recommendations when your phone notices that something is potentially an issue. Google only said that it would roll out later, but in its newest blog post on security gives us a more specific answer: It will come along with the first Android 13 Feature Drop.
9to5Google

Deals: Galaxy Watch 5/Pro bundles $130 off, Google Pixel 6a $329 all-time low, more

All of today’s best deals are up for grabs and delivering a rare chance to save on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro thanks to bundle promotions at $130 off. Then go score a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 6a at just $329, as well as these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro from $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Android Police

Google Pixel Watch will receive updates until October 2025

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch, at its Made by Google event on October 6. While the company highlighted various features of the wearable, it never clarified how long the smartwatch would receive updates. Considering that Pixel devices are at the forefront of receiving OS updates, it was odd that Google did not highlight this aspect of the watch at the event. In a support document (via Reddit), the big G has now revealed that the Pixel Watch is guaranteed to get software updates until at least October 2025.
Android Headlines

Motorola Razr 2022 To Cost More Than Galaxy Z Flip 4

Motorola may have just botched its chance of snatching a piece of Samsung’s foldable market. The company is reportedly pricing its Razr 2022 foldable, aka Razr 22, higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in international markets. According to noted tipster Roland Quandt, the former will arrive soon in Europe with a price tag of €1,200. That’s $100 more than the former, which starts at €1,099 in the region.
Android Police

Android Police

